In 1977, after graduating with a BS in each of Physics, Geography, and Math at the age of 23, my brother joined the Peace Corps and went off to Kabul U to teach Physics. This was before Brezhnev invaded Afghanistan, before the Peanut Farmer(D) whined “I trusted him,” and before President Peanut surrendered Iran to Islamic fundamentalism, creating the wave of muslim terrorism still sweeping the planet today.

The brother’s efforts in teaching Physics were a complete bust, as a little baksheesh goes a long way and no one can be flunked out of class – which means there is no learning. More important to our discussion is this: there can be no learning. (He returned home a few months later and joined IBM for a successful career.)

These Afghan – college – students rejected the entire idea man had landed on the moon a decade earlier. Why? Because, you silly infidel, Allah had instructed that the moon only is as large as the space it takes up between your thumb and forefinger when you hold your hand up to the sky; man land on that? Pfft! And everything – every word, deed, direction, assumption, instruction by that pedophile misogynist mass murdering slaveholding psychopath, literally – not “literally” in the Western sense as hyperbole, but actually… literally... is the word of God. And cannot be ignored, rejected, taught-around or affected by modernity. At all. (Western fundamentalists should take note, BTW.) “Allah said it, I believe it, that settles it,” is a statement of fact to be violently, murderously defended. Teach physics? LOL…

This is a pretty foundational issue informing the entire muslim world. That world not only is not and never can be compatible with modernity, its ideological teachings put it at violent odds with any and all progress of which the sandman, Mohammad, was or could have been aware, and any and all progress since.

Muslims accept that everything Mohammad directed is divinely inspired and not open to question. When their holy book – the only education the vast mass of islam receives – tells them they must kill all non-believers, they are going to kill all non-believers. Period. When a nationally-recognized muslim group tells you who they are and what they plan… believe them…

To deny this is to deny how civilizations rise and fall. How do you think Charlemagne created what we today refer to as “Western Europe?” He killed the non-believers. Annually, he went out to battle the Saxons. He kicked out of Italy those at-odds with his preferred inhabitants and took over the Church. How do you think Spain conquered the Spanish New World? Anyone thinking might does not make right has no idea how any civilization comes to define “right.” Including islam…

Islam fundamentally is now, always has been, and always will be violently at-odds with the West. The West can survive only by recognizing and acting on the fact that islam is here to conquer and kill, and if we don’t conquer them, first, they will succeed and modernity will be vanquished. Like gravity, it matters not in the least whether you agree. History happens whether you like it or not, whether you are complacent or not, whether you are willing to use force to defend your civilization, your country, your community, your family, your women and children…. Or not.

Yet too many (and one is “too many”) Westerners – students, parents, politicians, businessmen/women – take for granted that those in other cultures are just like us in weird clothes. They aren’t.

No more thorough monoculturalist exists than a multiculturalist.

The “multiculturalists’ among us not only are misnamed, they are existentially confused. And that is a problem for us all. “Misnamed” as they seem to think that all cultures are the same other than food and dress. “Confused” because they have developed an erroneous fantasy of how the world works and how humanity behaves.

“Multiculturalism” is best, and only accurately, translated as misogynistic slaveholding. Not recognizing this is existentially foolish. “Misogynistic” as no civilization outside the West, and large parts of the West, offers women and children any rights, at all. Human, chattel, slavery was abolished by the West, and only by the West, i.e. White, Christian men (you’re welcome); open air slave markets still exist within islam. While it is facile to say that a woman voting for “multiculturalism” is voting to be beaten to death for what we in the West view as the exercise of her human rights, and it is facile to say that Blacks voting for islam are voting to be enslaved… both also are true.

No other explanation can suffice for them to demand respect for another culture, while concurrently gnashing their teeth and rending their garments when that other culture acts otherly:

Women must have rights, beating them to death for showing their hair is wrong, but we must respect as our equal the culture of those who beat women to death for showing their hair…

If they just get to know us as friendly people, they won’t murder us and stuff us into a suitcase and, when they do, that’s their culture and we must respect it…

Gays are loud and proud about their support, as gays, for Palestine, and when they throw gays off a building because they’re gay… it’s wrong, but we must and do respect their culture of doing so.

This even bleeds into a military structure believing those of another culture will react as would we to a large detonation – “shock and awe” - when nothing is going to shock pre-Enlightenment people out of their cultural and ideological world view and it is childishly silly to believe it will. WE may be shocked at a big boom, but that is because we understand its physics and value life: Oh, crap, what’s next? But if that big boom is intended to cause those who do not believe in physics or value human life to change THEIR fundamental ideology, especially after they have kicked-out of their lands every Western – and more modern - military force since 1842, and counting, who, exactly is shocked, and who is awed, and will we never learn?

No sooner had the British left Kabul than Afghans loyal to Akbar launched attacks against the column, continuing to harry it as it made slow progress through the winter snows along the route that is now the Kabul–Jalalabad Road. In total the British army lost 4,500 troops, along with about 12,000 civilians: the latter comprising both the families of Indian and British soldiers, plus workmen, servants and other Indian camp followers. The final stand was made just outside a village called Gandamak on 13 January.

Out of more than 16,000 people from the column commanded by Elphinstone, only one European (Assistant Surgeon William Brydon) and a few Indian sepoys reached Jalalabad.

Nothing has changed….

It is the Enlightenment that separates us.

Prior to the Enlightenment, the vast portion of what we now call Western Civilization, believed absolutely that all and everything came from and was caused by Divine intervention. We rose to the peak of civilization because we had the power, moral authority and theological permission to do so. Islam is doing exactly the same today. Our complacency at having been at the top for so long is encouraging their behavior by allowing it. Our kids are voting for it… For the modern world to continue to exist, islam must be eradicated.

We had the ability to rise to the peak of civilization and the exercise of human rights (for what else is “civilization?”) due to Christianity. We were – Divinely – instructed by our ideology to study both Athens and Jerusalem; both science and belief, to accept the tension between them, yet to reject neither. So we did.

Our morality – our beliefs – Jerusalem – informed our morals and the spread of what mistakenly is called “universal” human rights when, in fact, these are recognized only within the West. Our science - Athens - gave us the ability to do what evolution always has and always will do: Ensure the most intolerant always wins and that we had the capacity to be the most intolerant.

The most intolerant now are muslims, bound by belief and no science, by pre-literate morals and what they are taught is their divine right to rule mankind, by any means necessary. To think that human behavior, or evolution, itself, will suddenly change to allow the most tolerant to win is an argument so childish no educated person can make it.

We can “turn the other cheek” in an argument, the context of which is revenge, alone, but when it is time to turn over the tables, throw out the money changers, to precipitate necessary intolerance, to strap on your sword,

David said to his men, “Each of you strap on your sword!” So they did, and David strapped his on as well.

…the West always – until an instant blink of an historical eye – has strapped on our sword and expanded our morality, which is exactly what islam is doing now with their morality… as we cower in our car, our road ahead blocked by pre-modern, economically useless, violent pedophile misogynist slave-holding barbarians that we “multiculturally” allow to murder our children and rape our women and destroy our cities because to do otherwise would be “mean” and not “multicultural.”

Back to the Enlightenment.

Islam is a pre-Enlightenment, pre-modern, violent, anti-reason death cult of mass murder, pedophilia, murderous misogyny. It is, without hyperbole, more barbaric than the NAZIs, and more violently savage than was Imperial Japan in Nanking.

Yet, unlike our forebears who understood that one must do what one must do to preserve, protect and defend ourselves, our families, our way of life, to defend human rights, we not only have refused to eradicate islam, we continue to encourage its spread. The longer we do this, the more violent the denouement will be. If one assumes, probably correctly, that this same spread will encourage more and more to join this death cult, the conclusion may not even be a West that is victorious, in which modernity, freedom, liberty, and human, women’s and children’s rights survive. It may well be that islam – a pre-modern, anti-progress death cult – vanquishes the civilized world. Complacency rarely equals victory.

There are those who fantasize that “one cannot kill and idea.” They are mistaken, as I have previously dealt with. There are those who, also mistakenly believe the First Amendment protects this death cult. This, too has been dealt with by me and many others across the West. For if islam is to vanquish civilization, our idea of progress and rights – both Athens and Jeruslam – will be killed. It’s a binary world. It’s zero-sum. It’s eradicate islam or islam eradicates us.

So far, only one side recognizes that history is being played-out right now. Only one side is in the game.

This must change or civilization will end.

Like it or not.

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