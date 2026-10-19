Reviewing a day’s output on X, Substack, Instagram, etc., is becoming more of a descent into an ascending idiocy. Why is this?

Education, and the lack thereof across the West. Though much of the below is based on American failures to educate, it is quite obvious the same holds true in Western Europe.

What we are witnessing today in France is precisely the result of an uneducated franchise. Doubtless this consequence shortly will repeat in Germany, the Netherlands, and the UK.

The liberal, pro-immigration Parisian woman who has become a meme as she can’t connect the dots between her working for illegal immigration, only to watch her livelihood sacked by them? A failure of education.

Should others with more knowledge of educational failure in Western Europe want to comment, please do so. It’s quite clear that open borders and the destruction of one’s culture, history, laws, people, community, cathedrals, buildings, prosperity, progress, security… are not the result of an educated democratic franchise…

A people, country or culture not prizing real, reality-based, comprehensive education cannot survive, progress or prosper.

The American Problem

What too many fail to understand is this: until America addresses K-12 education, none of this can improve; all of it only can get worse. And will. And is. One need only look at those violently protesting the enforcement of our democratically-passed immigration law by the same cohort running the “No Kings” riots to understand this.

The lowest-IQ/SAT among the academic cohort in any college or university is that cohort going to Ed School. Both Sowell & Williams have documented this often. A former Dean of the Boston College Ed School, in an OpEd in 1984, referred to Ed School students as, “the dregs of the academic population.”

Who is most easily captured by incoherent fads and philosophical idiocy such as “whole language,” “global warming,” Marxism, “common core?” Trannyism?

Idiots.

Why do your kids believe idiocy?

Idiot “educators” are “educating” them. Remember when they were called “Teachers,” and could?

Add to this JFK’s EO10988, legalizing public sector unions entirely for the purpose of funneling bipartisan tax dollars to DNC campaigns, those unions making it literally impossible to fire idiot teachers, and the entire purpose of public education in a democratic form of government, an educated franchise, becomes unattainable.

We see the results of an uneducated franchise in every emotion-laden campaign ad, every open border, every application of empathy over merit and law, every demand for programs that cannot be paid for, from “universal health care” to $30 minimum wage, and beyond.

The second-dumbest students? Those going to J-School, graduating to “report” the “news.” Why does the media have such an insane anti-reality bias? That’s why.

As long as we ignore having idiots mal-educating the next generation of the franchise, and morons malinforming the current franchise, the franchise never will be educated enough to govern itself and will continue putting morons into office at every level.

An educated franchise would never have elected W, Obama, Biden, Bernie, AOC, Pocahontas, nor put up with constantly finding a new war to pretend to fight, nor indebt our future to the tune of $40T.

Until & unless we put an intelligence floor on those attending grad schools with the purpose of educating or informing the franchise, we only will, as we only can, continue to devolve as a society, culture and civilization.

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