In This Dimension

In This Dimension

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J. Duncan Berry's avatar
J. Duncan Berry
8d

Uneducated would be better than what we see here, which I consider to be maleducation: deliberate skewing of “teaching” via ideology. See John Taylor Gatto and Charlotte Iserbyt for “the rest of the story.”

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Puddin's avatar
Puddin
8d

I have to agree and I have been watching this going on for years and trying to find someone that will listen and do something!!! The progressive movement has been so successful and powerful in the last couple of decades that convincing people is and has been next to impossible. I have been an educator and I have seen it firsthand and tried to make a difference with the students I have had the opportunity to work with only to see it get worse exponentially.

I have witnessed the putting down of students BY the educators HIRED to teach students the TRUTH about what I know about this country and the world and yet they know absolutely NOTHING.

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