While this view is reasonable and logical and should be understood – and cannot easily be refuted – the question no longer is “How did we get here?”

The question is: “Where are we willing to go?”

When did America become a country in which a handful of elites were unchallenged by voters of their own party as they threw out a presidential nominee (by logical inference also cancelling his presidency while leaving him in-place as their figurehead), because he might lose re-election, and chose his successor without any voice of their own voters?

When did America become a country in which those voters stood silently by as their voices – their millions of votes – were thrown into the dustbin of history?

When did America become a country whose media, following a near-decade of constant lies to the entire world about the previous president, about the cognition of our current commander in chief, about the climate, about inflation (that must be intentional, unless you think our policy makers can possibly be that stupid), about a virus they created and a “vaccine” that kills, maims and creates infertility … go silent in the face of a few elites rejecting democracy?

America obviously is in the midst of a coup in which a few elites have overthrown the democratically-expressed will of one of the two major political parties in America, arguably the largest political party in Western Civilization, what we once referred to with a straight face as “the Free World.”

A coup which, undemocratically and illegally – perhaps without his knowledge and absolutely without any of the formal trappings heretofore expected in resigning a nomination for the presidency, at minimum a letter on official letterhead signed by the candidate himself, and traditionally a speech to the nation – has terminated a presidency (legally the 25th Amendment is required), and perhaps killed a president (the odds that the limelight-hugging Biden and his harpy wife would voluntarily disappear for days at this juncture of “his” campaign, or that we would not get daily reports of his progress against “Covid” are infinitesimal)… will we ever know?

A coup in which these same elites either conducted – as they did in the “kidnapping” entrapment of one of their own governors and the too-many-to-count Feds turning the J6 protest into a riot – or simply ensured some loser idiot kid knew the barn doors were wide open and the guard dog chained-down – an assassination attempt on the only man a danger to their rule? An attempt foiled not by the “security” team in the employ of the NatSec state (who had the assassin in their sights for minutes but did nothing until after the failed shot), but by a last-split-second turn of the head? Was this stupid kid then Oswalded to prevent his talking?

A coup in which the most popular political candidate in world history now must move his rallies inside, decreasing attendance by at least an order of magnitude … to pretend he is no longer popular?

A coup in which these enemies of our constitutional republic now are gaming the system by over-sampling Democrat voters in a poll designed to move low-info voters who blow with the wind, to the side of Kamala Harris, “in spite of the fact she is the least qualified candidate for that role in history…”

We know how we got here.

We elected a stated enemy of America, of limited government, and of prosperity in 2008, re-elected him in 2012, allowed him to empty government ranks – even in our military command structure and DoJ – of believers in America and replace them with haters of America who have been burrowing-in as termites into a house ever since.

We allowed a national election to be stolen and allowed all of our courts – including SCOTUS which refused its constitutional original jurisdiction when 18 states sued against the disenfranchisement of their voters – to ignore the steal without consequence.

We accepted a wholly unconstitutional response to a government-manufactured flu to destroy education, liberty, jobs, prosperity, families and lives. We prohibited working, ultra-safe, Nobel-awarded UN “critical drug” therapies as we paid hospitals to vent people in critical condition, when we knew venting often kills. And then prescribed for dying patients a drug nurses on the front lines referred to as “run-death-is-near,” killing yet more citizens infected by the Fauci Flu.

We accepted being banned from the bedside of our dying loved ones as BLM burned, looted and murdered, un-hampered, encouraged, even, by these elites to flout the restrictions destroying the education of our children, the social nature of our once-open society, and the prosperity of our nation. We accepted government instructing us to tattle on our parents, children, neighbors and friends…

We allowed an ideology of inequality and virulent racism and sexism to assault and overturn a march of over 160 years toward racial equality, and over 100 years toward sexual equality to infect our government, businesses and schools, an ideology that has reversed all progress made in those crucial areas. Ours is a complex world; a complexity that cannot survive this assault on competence.

We have allowed an egregious anti-woman campaign to destroy womanhood in the furtherance of clinical insanity negatively impacting all facets of our lives and (former) liberty, and the future of every child and woman this cohort is busily - eagerly - destroying.

We have accepted millions of illegal immigrants destroying the fisc and security of every city they infect with their anti-Western, anti-law culture and behavior. The damage done to our society by this swarm of violent illiterates will take decades to minimize and will never be fully-undone. This all is intentional lawbreaking – millions of felonies – by an executive branch sworn to “faithfully execute the laws.” We have chosen not to impeach the lawbreaking president, and to impeach, but not to put on trial, the Cabinet Secretary in charge of that border and of the Secret Service that, to put it charitably, “failed” its duty to protect. As we did in 2008, we are refusing to demand responsibility and consequences for elite behaviors mortally wounding our nation..

These illegals invited, paid, flown illegally into America by this president and cabinet secretary have destroyed gains hard-won by minorities of this same party. This is not going un-noticed. As a friend notes in relation to the more-than-reasonable reaction by African-Americans to the diversion to illegal immigrants of funding programmed to help our own citizens only five minutes ago,

In other words, they are responsible for creating a gradual, barely perceptible, but truly authentic anger. They can’t avoid it or deflect forever. The anger in ATL and CHI over immigrant preference is molten. And it won’t go away because it’s more than neglect, it represents generations of betrayal and decades of lies. You might forget or overlook an error, but they’re being given the middle finger, and they’re not blind.

The immediate problem is that the coup is developing so much momentum in a country whose elites, media, and academia support and are fomenting it, whose under-educated populace doesn’t realize it is happening, whose military is, at best, ambivalent about the constitutional government being overthrown … that it all may be over before any counter-momentum can build.

Trump has had a meme for years that “they aren’t after me; they’re after you. I’m just in their way.”

These elites just proved this in Pennsylvania.

Kurt Schlicter has been writing for years that Trump is not our last chance to keep our democratic republic, but rather the last chance of the elites to accept their place to ensure our safety, education, prosperity and liberty. He’s right, too.

Elites yammer about the “dangers of populism;” yet “populism” simply is what these elites call “democracy” when the populace doesn’t vote as we’re told.

… and here we are.

No. The question no longer is “How did we get here?”

This is the government the Founders created our democratic republic of limited powers to control. This is the government we chose by ignoring every instance of Leviathan breaking those limiting chains. This is the government for which the Bill of Rights contains what may become the only solution to reversing this coup. A Bill of Rights these elites have almost fully destroyed:

Do you have free speech? Are they attacking your firearm ownership? Are you free from unwarranted search? Is your speech and movement being used against you? Do you have the right to a speedy trial? Is sitting for years in a jail without being charged “cruel and unusual punishment? Is the federal government daily overstepping its enumerated limits? Is there really a difference between stationing soldiers in your home and illegally listening to your every word via the phone in your pocket?

This is not the government to which any freedom-loving parent wants to leave to our children.

The question is: What are we willing to do to bequeath the liberty and prosperity we were given… to our children, and theirs?

Our Founders willingly pledged their lives, fortunes and sacred honor…

What are we willing to do?

Share