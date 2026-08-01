Though the evidence continues stacking up, people remain unaware, or actively reject, that any and every program pushed by Democrats, whether high-speed rail in CA, foreign aid to “impoverished” countries, more money to schools that fail worse the more money they get, scientific grants to study nonsense such as the gender of tree frogs on another continent… every program is about one thing and one thing only: Laundering money and votes to anti-American Democrat causes. This only will worsen as the DSA communists take over the Democrat party.

Those causes can even be the destruction of the inner city and morals; have you noted that not one rap “song” has made the Top 40 since USAID was terminated?

The entire point of JFK’s EO 10988 legalizing public sector unions was to launder bipartisan tax dollars to Democrat political campaigns, to get the adults to help fund their demise and communism’s encroachment. It’d be nice if Trump would find a case or just terminate JFK’s EO.

During the 2023–24 election cycle, the four biggest public sector unions—the National Education Association (NEA), American Federation of Teachers (AFT), Service Employees International Union (SEIU), and American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME)—combined spent over $915 million in partisan elections and advancing progressive ideology. · The NEA, AFT, SEIU, and AFSCME collectively spent $755 million on federal elections and national progressive politics, and their state-level affiliates combined to spend another $160 million on state races and ideological causes. · Of the money spent on national politics by the NEA, AFT, SEIU, and AFSCME, 86 percent (nearly $650 million) came from member dues. Meanwhile, unions’ federal PAC dollars accounted for 14 percent of political spending, with just 2 percent of overall union political spending going directly to candidates. · Government unions’ heavy use of membership dues money for politics—more than what they collectively spent on representational activities—underlines a disturbing trend: the growing, overt reliance by union officials to spend member dues rather than political action committee funds on their political and ideological agendas. · Together, the NEA, AFT, SEIU, and AFSCME spent $488 million of members’ dues driving Democratic politics, economic redistribution, critical race theory, defunding the police, promoting abortion, and opposing school choice.

DOGE showed everyone paying attention that just about every program initiated by the Dems as they controlled the federal government for over 40 years, from FDR, was nothing but a laundry. Ukraine is a laundry. Every “war” we demand to fight and refuse to win – every war since 1945 – is a laundry.

Can any thinking adult actually believe the entire trans nonsense? Yet Democrats are creating policy around their deadly unicorn, and Republicans, rather than making the point the entire idea is just anti-reality nonsense, argue as though any reality exists - at all – in the entire discussion. Arguing trans gives the objective, factual insanity of the idea weight – doing so is just stupid. Sending money their way or making policy decisions based on this simply launders money to far-left ideas that, as are all far-left ideas, is bent on destroying the family, the community, the culture, the nation. It’s laundering money and votes to an objectively insane issue. Remember: It’s never about the issue…

Have you, perhaps, begun to give credence to the argument from the African American community of 40 years ago that it was CIA pushing drugs into their neighborhoods to destroy the lives and families not (yet) destroyed by LBJ’s anti-family welfare program, AFDC? AFDC was an extension of a Depression-era program, renamed, extended and made even more disastrous. In 1996, under President Clinton’s welfare reforms, pushed by a GOP that had, after 40 years in the wilderness, finally again achieved a House majority, it finally was defeated.

The single most important rationale for the abolition of AFDC was the argument that the program was responsible for a dramatic increase in unmarried motherhood. Legislators argued that such illegitimacy perpetuated a cycle of poverty from one generation to the next, because the children of AFDC mothers often had low achievement and high odds of becoming unmarried mothers themselves. Thus, many conservatives asserted, the AFDC program actually hurt the very people it was designed to help by luring them into a lifetime of dependence.

These ideas gained national currency with the publication of Charles Murray’s Losing Ground in 1984.’ Murray argued explicitly that the growth of female-headed families during the 1960s and 1970s was the result of increasing generosity and availability of AFDC.

For those unfamiliar with AFDC, a major part of LBJ’s(D) “Great Society” program, the purpose was to destroy the African American family. If a father was present, no aid. If a father was absent: Aid. Guess what behavior that drove? How important is the family, especially to those just coming into full enfranchisement in the mid-1960s? Senator Daniel Patrick Moynihan (D) said it best:

In a word, a national effort towards the problems of Negro Americans must be directed towards the question of family structure. The object should be to strengthen the Negro family so as to enable it to raise and support its members as do other families. After that, how this group of Americans chooses to run its affairs, take advantage of its opportunities, or fail to do so, is none of the nation’s business.

What was the reaction of the Democrat party to this Democrat senator’s paper: Ostracism. They knew they were attacking the family and couldn’t have one of their own pointing it out. Every national program to “help” African Americans since 1964 has had the family under attack.

Why? LBJ, himself, said it best when he got the 1964 Voting Rights Act passed: “I’ll have ni$$ers voting Democrat for 200 years.” If this took destroying the Black family for the gain of Democrat power, so what? It’s never about the issue…. This was simply a laundry laundering votes, regardless of the consequences.

Can any sentient adult support the idea that importing masses of illiterate, anti-western, anti-civilization, economically useless, welfare gobbling, anti-American people is about anything other than the destruction of civilization? That illegally – against current law – feeding, housing supporting them is about anything else?

Democrats launder trillions in bipartisan taxpayer money with the sole goal of destroying America and the West. And the GOP leadership aids and abets by not calling the laundry what it is.

It’s not about the train.

It’s never been about the train.

It’s never about the issue. It’s always about the revolution.