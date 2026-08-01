In This Dimension

In This Dimension

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Jack Sotallaro's avatar
Jack Sotallaro
2h

Agree there shouldn't be public sector unions. We continuously suffer the effects of past decisions made for purely political purposes.

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Noveskes Rock's avatar
Noveskes Rock
3h

Terminating that EO should have been a day one mission

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