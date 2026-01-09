I can’t even describe how angry I am at the media and the left. This woman is DEAD because the left refuses to, and actively resists, ENFORCING THE LAW.

This is about state & local governments rejecting THE LAW. It’s about morons like Jeffries blaming everything and everyone but THE LEFT DEMANDING A KING… by REJECTING THE LAW.

If you don’t like the law, CHANGE THE LAW.

And the appallingly useless GOP is defending a shooting that MAY NOT HAVE OCCURRED if the response of the GOP - FOR MONTHS - had been: THIS ISN’T ABOUT immigration or xenophobia or racism: IT’S ABOUT THE LAW.

But that seems too difficult for the Stupid Party. So the Evil Party will continue its destruction of lives, property… AND THE LAW.

And the left will continue getting people killed in their demand for selective law enforcement - authoritarianism - instead of ACCEPTING THE DEMOCRATIC RULE OF LAW.

It’s THAT SIMPLE.

Respect that we are a NATION OF LAWS… or stupid civilians will continue getting killed.

Share