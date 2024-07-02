When one steps back to look at the bigger picture – something the ruling class is incapable of doing – the idiocy of this line of, let’s be polite and call it “reasoning,” is either appalling or hilarious, depending on which side of the aisle one sits.

Members of Joe Biden’s family privately trashed his top campaign advisers at Camp David this weekend, blaming them for the president’s flop in Thursday’s debate and urging Biden to fire or demote people in his political high command.

The “Biden camp” is wetting their pants and threatening to fire “those responsible” for Joe’s debate performance. They seem to be of the persuasion that he wasn’t adequately prepared for this match and blame those charged with preparing him.

The hilarity is that DOCTOR Jill, when clapping hands, post-debate, and addressing her husband as one would a toddler who aced a pop quiz, “You got all the answers right!” (which, as an Ed “doc” is her - only - area of expertise), she was (sorta) accurate.

He did get a lot of answers right. But no one in media or subsequent polling has indicated his answers as an, let alone the, issue.

The issue is how he presented himself. He’s a senile ghost barely able to walk & talk, and quite evidently lacking any capacity to make decisions. And everyone on the planet now knows this, voters, media, friends and enemies alike.

THAT is the ONLY issue. And until & unless Edith Biden & Co accept that – and they won’t, so needful of power are they, no matter the cost to Joe or the nation – nothing will change.

Joe will continue his failing impersonation of a sentient human being, his family will continue rolling him out to humiliate himself, and America, and the world, will be the worse for their hubris.

And for one of only two major American political parties to continue to leave this sepulchral catastrophe in the hands of his family, rather than changing course for the good of the nation they want to lead is inexcusable.

He is not being run for the presidency of his family…

