If you can accept this, if you can look at this woman’s entire life of work, practice, skipping her entire social life in the expectation of fair competition, and now accept the base unfairness of this beating - it cannot legitimately be called “competition” and nothing at all is ‘fair” about it - then you don’t belong in Western Civilization. You don’t belong in any civilization that values women. Frankly, you don’t belong in the human race. You are disgusting piece of filth taking pleasure in the debasement and destruction of our most valuable people: those who can birth the future.

That this tranny insanity – which is what it truly is, no matter the appellation given it by misogynist women and soibois who loathe women, is supported by policies voted overwhelmingly by women is an advertisement that women lack the wisdom to vote, period. Because of their votes, we now willing are cheering the beating of a woman by a man for ‘sport.’

“Disgusting” is not strong enough a word. Nor are “appalling,” “disgraceful,” or “beastly.” That we as a society allow this is beyond – far beyond – the pale.

Women have voted in just the past recent years, for a party doing its level best to destroy them. To remove them from sports, remove them from privacy of their own locker and bath rooms, remove them from their families, remove them from their children, remove them from their children’s schools, and to remove them from the nursery. And now, for men to beat them to death for glory.

Women have voted to put men into women’s spaces, the result of which has been rape and murder. Putting a woman into a prison in which violent men also are housed is putting her into prison FOR punishment, not AS punishment, and only an anti-woman idiot cannot parse the difference between the two… or they can and are gleeful about the destruction they are causing.

Not to have seen this coming is to be outside of reality. To vote for it and expect it not to happen is as insane as pretending a man can “decide” to be a woman. No one with that level of insanity should be anywhere near the halls of policy or of voting.

Women even have even voted for a party that has placed their enemy in a position of ultimate power, SCOTUS. What, do you suppose, will be the result of a sexual harassment suit brought by a woman when one of the women on the Court can’t even define what a “woman” is? Will she recuse herself? Of course not. Even to ask her to do so would be “misogynistic;” As with any pre-modern person – or child, she must be allowed to further destroy that which she cannot define. It is pre-modern behavior in a modern world and can neither be tolerated nor excused.

How can DEI be extended to a being whom the proponents of DEI cannot define?

If there is anything that will drive America to violence it is – and should be – the voluntary destruction of our most valuable people – our women. If they are not worth fighting to protect, even from themselves, we no longer have what any sentient adult could refer to as “civilization.”

ANY man beating on women, whether under the guise of “sport” or BLM/Antifa/White Supremacy, should just be put against a wall and shot, as should everyone in the decision-making chain of these appalling Olympics “boxing” matches, which, historically, differ not at all from throwing the Christians to the lions.

If women are going to vote for the lions, they must be disenfranchised; they are too valuable to be allowed to destroy themselves, even if they want to, which seems to be the case.

Share