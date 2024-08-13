Maybe we should back-off & let Israel do what it wants. If they want to do more than we, in our infinite wisdom on the region, want, or don’t have enough ammo, let em use nukes. Better answer than constant tit-for-tat (1) (2) (3)

Not our problem.

If Iran whacks Israel and we whack Iran, Biden loses the Somali Minnesota vote. So what?

But I guess it doesn’t matter what the American people want anymore in re: foreign wars. Congress hasn’t had the balls to declare war since 1941, the executive doesn’t care that going to war without a declaration is unconstitutional, and Congress doesn’t care about their responsibility or prerogative, so let’s go waste another few thousand American lives, another million S Asian lives, another trillion-plus $. Then we all can whine about the debt and leviathan, but at least Lockheed & Raytheon & the congressdopes they own will be happy, & maybe Boeing can get a much-needed win.

there are those who think nukes are, per-se “bad.” These people are misinformed. Nukes save lives.

