Every aware person on this planet knows that the mass migration of illiterate, violent anti-Westerners is destroying Europe. If establishment politicians in America continue to have their way, these pre-modern misogynist rapist slave-holding pedophiles will destroy America, as well, and with it, Western Civilization .

While I’m confident that America is waking up, and that if we really must, We the People will handle the invasion, I am equally confident that Europe will not. (These numbers are from 2017, 2019.)

In 2019, the researchers Pierre and Alexandra Rostan estimated on behalf of the Higher College of Technology of Abu Dhabi if and when Muslims might become the demographic majority in the European countries.[12] In the high migration scenario, based on immigration flows from 2017, Muslims will make up over 10 percent of Germany’s population as soon as 2030, over 25 percent by 2075 and over 50 percent in the year 2180. In Austria the replacement process will place faster: in 2030 Muslims will constitute over 10 percent of the population, in 2065 over a quarter, in 2130 over half and by the year 2200 the share of Muslims will exceed three quarters. In the zero-immigration scenario, yet still given the difference in fertility rates, Muslims will never exceed 10 percent of the German population. If a “No Way!” migration policy was to be implemented in Austria, Muslims will still constitute over 10 percent of the population by 2075 but never reach more than 25 percent. A similar study was conducted in 2017 by the American Pew Research Centre and it came to similar results.[13] In the high migration scenario, by 2050 followers of islam will make up nearly 20 percent of the populations of Germany and Austria, with 17.5 and 2.1 mln Muslims, respectively. Moreover, using data by Destatis[14] and BAMF[15], one can estimate significant regional differences: even in the high migration scenario, Muslims will constitute only 4 percent of the population of East Germany, but nearly a quarter in West Germany (24.7 percent). In the future, this could, unfortunately, become a major political factor towards the secession of the eastern German states and a potential re-partitioning of Germany, as well as lead to the rupture of the European Union between East and West. [16]

What happens when islam reaches these percentages of a society? This.

From 5% on, they exercise an inordinate influence in proportion to their percentage of the population. For example, they will push for the introduction of halal (clean by islamic standards) food, thereby securing food preparation jobs for Muslims. They will increase pressure on supermarket chains to feature halal on their shelves — along with threats for failure to comply… When Muslims approach 10% of the population, they tend to increase lawlessness as a means of complaint about their conditions. In Paris, we are already seeing car burnings. Any non-Muslim action offends islam, and results in uprisings and threats, such as in Amsterdam, with opposition to Mohammed cartoons and films about islam… After reaching 20%, nations can expect hair-trigger rioting, jihad militia formations, sporadic killings, and the burnings of Christian churches and Jewish synagogues… At 40%, nations experience widespread massacres, chronic terror attacks, and ongoing militia warfare… From 60%, nations experience unfettered persecution of non-believers of all other religions (including non-conforming Muslims), sporadic ethnic cleansing (genocide), use of Sharia law as a weapon, and jizya, the tax placed on infidels… After 80%, expect daily intimidation and violent jihad, some state-run ethnic cleansing, and even some genocide, as these nations drive out the infidels, and move toward 100% Muslim…

Does Europe care?

Trump and Rubio have told Europe they’re destroying themselves. Europe seems not to be listening. Rubio has just informed European countries that America will view continued mass migration as a human rights issue: allowing it violates the human rights of Europeans.

Strongly-worded letters aren’t going to get the job done.

The solution is not letters, or summits or conferences.

The short-term solution is to expel from NATO those European countries choosing to destroy themselves.

Why defend a bunch of nascent-islamist, anti-Western countries? What is the purpose of defending any nation allowing the mass rape of its women? The “grooming” of little girls? The “marriage” of close relatives and of 9-year old girls? That dictates the food they cannot eat, the traditional celebrations they cannot hold, the clothes they cannot wear and the pets they cannot have?

Not even the current hobgoblin of the left, Hitler, did this…

That’s NOT “the Free World.” No reason exists for American tax dollars and military personnel to defend it.

The time is right. With all the absurd panic across the EU about Russia, the threat of Europe facing on their own the Russian bogeyman they insist is under their bed might wake them up.

And, if it doesn’t, well, that’s not our problem. We can’t “defend” Europe against an invasion they demand, assist, fund, house, clothe, feed and support.

Frankly, one could envision a detente between Russia, China and America to jointly rid the world of islam. Superpower cooperation on something of benefit to the entire civilized world ought to be an endeavor all thinking people can support. America, China and the USSR fought together against Imperial Japan, and America and the USSR fought together against NAZI Germany; neither Germany nor Japan constituted the threat to the world that is islam.

And while America still can stop this invasion here, it won’t be long under current policies before we can’t. And the longer we wait, the more money they will steal, the more future they will crush, the more of our young they will discourage (if we don’t care about our young, what DO we care about?), and the bloodier stopping them will be.

The last time the West allowed islam to infect it, centuries were required to rid ourselves of it. And Charles Martel. We don’t have The Hammer these days…

Anyone demanding support for or formal recognition of this medieval death cult MUST be deported to an islamic country, their citizenship revoked, their passport confiscated, their green card terminated, their visa cancelled.

islam - is - an existential threat to the entire civilized world. It - must - be contained as we contained the USSR… and then crushed. It has no place in the modern world.

This is NOT a freedom of religion issue. I challenge any Westerner to include within our definition of “religion” a cult that demands the murder of every person on this planet refusing to convert to it.

Our view of “religion” is through the lens of Christianity. Those who follow Confucianism and other Eastern philosophies see themselves as “spiritual, not religious” for precisely this reason

“Religion” is a Western word.

“Freedom of religion” is a Western concept; freedom, itself, a concept rejected by islam.

There are those in the West who insist on calling islamist terrorists, “radicalized.” This is incorrect. As The Atlantic - not a right-wing publication by any stretch of the imagination - noted in their 2015 article What ISIS Really Wants,

The reality is that the Islamic State is Islamic. Very Islamic. … But the religion preached by its most ardent followers derives from coherent and even learned interpretations of Islam.

Islamist terrorists are not “radicalized,” they are adherents of “learned interpretations of islam.”

Tolerance? First off, history teaches that the most intolerant - always - win. But if we must demand tolerance, tolerance for the greatest number of human beings looks like this:

Allowing modernity, freedom, human rights, self-government, liberty, the security of women and children across the West to be annihilated because this anti-West death cult pretends to be something in no way identifiable as a “religion” by hiding behind a concept unrecognized by their murderous barbarism is childish, absurd, idiotic … and suicidal.

If you think healthcare is expensive now, wait until insurers and Obamacare must cover the results of millions of children of consanguinity.

If you think women have too few rights or are lacking in equality today, wait until they have none.

If you think education is poor today, wait until the only “education” is the koran. (Full disclosure: My brother “taught” Physics at the University of Kabul in 1977 with the Peace Corps; real education can’t be done.)

islam has killed more human beings than anything in history other than smallpox.

It is past time to recognize islam as the deadly disease it is and eradicate it.

islam delenda est.

