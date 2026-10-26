Like seemingly millions, I’m intrigued by what @datarepublican is reporting, and find the discussions, reactions and analysis throughout the media, both trad-and alt-, interesting, quite a large elephant sits in her den next to her computer.

She is paid by the Pentagon. By the Executive Branch. By Trump.

Per grok:

Jennica Pounds (known online as @DataRepublican) serves as a Special Government Employee (SGE) at the Department of Defense (referred to by the Trump administration as the Department of War).

Trump already knows all of this…

A recent stack points out that, without Trump, we’d be France. Really? With Trump, perhaps the only reasons we are not France -yet- are Texas and Florida governors rejecting sharia communities, and 400,000,000 guns & billions of rounds of ammo held by our citizens, many of us vets still believing - unlike asshats like Kelly and Slotkin - in our oath to the Constitution we have rather than to the fantasy anti-American constitution these traitors want.

Can anyone make the case Trump is not just playing around the edges? Tossing a little bread & circuses our way to reduce the pressure in hopes of keeping us from exploding? Turning up the heat on the pot, slowly…….?

How? With what?

Kunstler today points out many of the groups and individuals within FedGov who are a part of this treasonous cabal. It’s not as though the vast majority of those planning this coup are not easily identifiable…

Others have noted Trump’s position between a rock & a hard place: if he acts before they strike against our government, is he lighting the fuse that will blow him up? If he doesn’t act, does he let burn the fuse lit by the Seditious Six.. and still get blown up?

Frankly, I don’t care.

His JOB is to enforce the law and protect the nation. Not firing and arresting these people now - or even conducting covert ops to snatch-n-grab them, having them wake up tomorrow in gitmo - something that ought to have been done years ago with Soros - only allows their sedition to continue even now that it’s in the open.

Firing every single one of these people would at least cause them to consider how to pay for their mortgage, food, gas, etc.; give them something else, more immediate, to worry about as they prepare to destroy America. Like how would they pay for medical care without their government-paid insurance when they get shot in the ass during their attempt to overthrow our government?

Maybe they’d be unable to buy the plane ticket or gasoline to reach their jumping-off point.

Would some judge intervene? Sure. So what? It’s DAYS until the mids; voting has begun. Judges can’t reinstate those fired before at least the end of the year. (OBTW - it’s not like Jordan is even thinking about removing traitorous judges. At least we complained about Ryan; why do we give a pass to Jordan?)

Many of us talk about the lack of accountability being at the root of so many of our problems, which seems to me undeniable.

Why is Trump holding no one accountable?

And - again and still: why have the Usual Suspects not been arrested? Hillary destroyed 33,000 emails under subpoena … over ten years ago. Milley phoned his buddies in Red China long ago. Obama, Brennan, Haspel, Clapper, Wray, McCabe, Biden… have been walking free for years for actions that would put every one of us in prison … why? Can you say “Two-Tier Justice?”

Why has the DNC, so obviously “a criminal organization masquerading as a political party,” (Michael Walsh) not been RICO’d? Why hasn’t Clinton Global? Arabella? The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation?

The left goes on & on about Epstein, yet no one has been arrested for the contents of Wiener’s laptop that reportedly made career NYPD detectives and officers puke when they saw it… years ago…?

Investigating and arresting is Trump’s job. Why is he refusing it?

Remind me of the purpose of donating to the GOP when our Senate majority refuses SAVE, refuses confirmation of our appointees, refuses to codify Trump’s EOs, and the House refuses to impeach rogue judges while seemingly not even addressing the bribes to ACB, the tight friendship between Roberts & Eisen, and the appalling incompetence of auto-pen “appointed” of Jumanji Jackson…

Can we spell “Accessories…?”

Back to @datarepublican…

Is Pounds just prepping the battlespace? For which side?

It’s difficult to imagine that identifying the organizations and leaders of the coup-in-waiting will not draw tens of thousands of antifa, BLM, Islamist flies to this treasonous steaming pile of shit first made public by the Seditious Six, the traitorous Mark Kelly, Slotkin, and the, literally, thousands of high-ranking current & retired military and intelligence officers who have been the bane of free Americans at least since their lies about Jr Biden’s laptop… Which only increases the numbers on the side of our enemies.

If it looks like a team is winning, publicizing their names only draws more to their side…

If the Pentagon is home to the most lethal participants of the Deep State, and if Pounds is on their payroll, and if Trump has all this info and still is not arresting, if the House refuses the above, if the Senate doesn’t give a damn about our elections…

We already know the GOP is the most useless party ever to walk our shores… our elites are the worst in history… and so …

I’ll ask again: is Trump an op?

If so: what do we do about it?

No one is coming to save us.

Share