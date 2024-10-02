In 1972, McGovern won the Democrat nomination for the presidency, to run against RM Nixon. He chose Thomas Eagleton as his veep candidate. Oops.

After a large number of prominent Democrats declined to be McGovern's running mate, Senator Gaylord Nelson (who was among those who declined) suggested Eagleton. McGovern chose Eagleton after only a minimal background check as had been customary for vice presidential selections at that time. Eagleton made no mention of his earlier hospitalizations, and in fact decided with his wife to keep them secret from McGovern while he was flying to his first meeting with McGovern.

His hospitalizations had been because he was crazy, and included electroshock therapy. Seen Jack Nicholson in Cuckoo’s Nest? Yeah.

Today, 52 years later, we find ourselves with a Democrat nominee, Kamala Harris, and her veep selection, Tim Walz.

Let’s read that paragraph again, replacing for currency:

After a large number of prominent Democrats declined to be Harris’ running mate, Congressman Cedric Williams (D, LA) suggested Walz. Harris chose Walz after only a minimal background check and being in the depth of long-term insomnia …. Walz made no mention of his affinity for Mao and his inexplicable number of trips to Red China and who paid for them.

Did Harris do any vetting? Doesn’t seem like it.

This guy Walz made 30 trips to China, the House has subpoenaed the alphabet agencies for any documents on Walz and his travels, one of his former students commented the guy is a dedicated Maoist, lies about China stuff, etc.

Walz even trotted out the “Fire in a theater!” claim that was overturned more than a half-century ago. (He probably was in China and missed the news…)

With fewer than 40 days to the bell, and with Harris having made her - un-vetted - pick, evidently while asleep, already throwing Walz under the bus, making an excuse of insomnia for her pick… how will her team do damage control?

And that one morning I just, I mean, I had, I don’t know, a few hours’ sleep…

Will Harris make another bad choice, say - invading Iran - when she hasn’t been sleeping too well? Who knows?

Is Tampon Timmy, Tom Eagleton 2.0?

Walz crashed and burned in his debate with Vance. His - unvetted - background is hitting all the news wires, including the Corporate Media. Can he be other than an anchor to Harris from here on in?

We shall see…

Oh yeah. McGovern replaced Eagleton on his ticket and lost 49 states.