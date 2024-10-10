In This Dimension

In This Dimension

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Vezmar's avatar
John Vezmar
Oct 11Edited

Another political science masterpiece that should be mandatory reading for every governor and ALL politicians. The tragedy is that governors have allowed their power to be mooted by Washington.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Alexander Scipio
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture