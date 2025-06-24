Well, it looks like Iran may have decided to keep on keeping on in building their nukes. This is my shocked face.

This is what happens when you send a conventional weapon to do the job a thermonuclear weapon can do faster, better, cheaper.

As I noted the other day,

I'm pretty much against conventional war. If you're going to attack a country to alter their behavior (the purpose of war) and you aren't serious, you're just stupid. If you're wasting lives (yours and those of your opponent) in an attack, you aren't serious, you're just stupid. If you're serious, you use a weapon of politics (a nuke), not a weapon of combat (conventional ordnance), as war is politics by violent means and combat only a part.

And…

This is not America’s war and no reason exists to make it so. Israel can take care of itself and has won more of its wars since 1948 than has America.

We’ve had Israel’s back forever. But there comes a time when any fledgling must be kicked out of the nest. It is way past time for Israel to know that it is responsible for all the decisions it makes and will have to deal with all the consequences of their decisions. It’s not our fight. If they want to stop Iran, they have the ability to do so. They can’t keep counting on us to save their bacon (yeah - I know…); that’s childish.

As Trump so colorfully and truthfully noted this morning, these two countries, one of which is Israel, “don’t know what the fuck they are doing.”

Does he?

We can brag and bluster ‘til the cows some home about the great job our B2 pilots absolutely did. We can marvel at ourselves about the MOP bunker buster bomb we built. Frankly: BFD.

One sub-fired nuclear cruise missile with a surface burst on Fordow would have solved any problem of restart. We could have done that, but Obama completed the retirement of these weapons in 2013, and Trump was too bashful to use one, anyway. Trump has re-started them, but we’re looking at 2034 for delivery of the new weapons system. Of course, a single SSBN sub could launch a single Trident D5 with MIRV’d warheads and take out Fordow, Natan, Isfahan, and have seven warheads left over. I guess that’d be mean. It also would demonstrate seriousness of purpose: STOP THIS CRAP!!

At the end of the day, however, while it’s great to be rid of (even if only for now), an Iranian nuclear weapons capability, two things:

Israel could have done this on their own. Saudi Arabia probably could have done this on their own. We sell both of them more than enough weapons to get the job done. On. Their. Own. If every country in the region supported America’s whacking Iran, every country in the region could have gotten together and whacked Iran. The entire region needs to grow up; they’ve been fighting each other since agriculture and cities became a thing 12,000 years ago. The regime in Tehran is not the regime we hired Trump to dismantle. The regime we hired him to dismantle is in the District of Corruption, Langley, and Ft. Meade. Until and unless he conducts a successful Regime Change of the Deep State, replacing it with America-supporting adults… he’s not done the job we hired him for.

So.

Trump was not serious about Iran. Israel is not serious about Iran. They both were and are kidding around.

"Kidding around" would be using conventional ordnance, especially by Americans, thereby setting up years of combat, the deaths of millions, and no final resolution as America would just walk away at some point in the not-too-distant future, leaving the country worse-off than status-quo ante… and the entire world knows this.

Trump is being accused, naturally, of “going to war” by the children in Congress (why do we need Congress, anyway? That’s another post), when the children in Congress can’t tell the difference between “combat” and “war,” which is like not being able to tell the difference between a goldfish and a Great Barracuda - they're both fish, right? Would that they – and Trump – could.

Because if we don’t recognize what we are doing and not doing, it’s impossible for us to be successful doing it.

Go big or don’t go.

