In This Dimension

Jack Sotallaro
Although I agree that using a nuke would have left no doubt of our intentions and of the actual outcome, I have to wonder at the long term effects. The number of deaths caused by a nuclear attack could probably be justified by the deaths prevented by not having a ground war. I would also be concerned with cancer rates rising as Japan saw after the bombs were dropped. I just don't know that I could be the one to make that decision. Thank God I don't have to. All the logic in the world doesn't have the courage to press that red button. I know I don't.

Thank you for your thoughts, you really do make the case for using a nuke. I'm hobbled by the belief that I can't recommend something I couldn't do my self, and using a nuke on someone who may or may not be ready make their own nuke isn't justifiable, in my book, unless you know they have a nuke.

