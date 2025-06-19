I'm pretty much against conventional war. If you're going to attack a country to alter their behavior (the purpose of war) and you aren't serious, you're just stupid. If you're wasting lives (yours and those of your opponent) in an attack, you aren't serious, you're just stupid. If you're serious, you use a weapon of politics (a nuke), not a weapon of combat (conventional ordnance), as war is politics by violent means and combat only a part.

I assume this message from the mullahs is so much bluster. We’ll find out shortly, it seems… But just in case, if I were running Israel, I'd have a Jericho II spun-up, its nuclear warhead targeted on a, probably small, target in Iran.

(This is not America’s war and no reason exists to make it so. Israel can take care of itself and has won more of its wars since 1948 than has America.)

If Iran were to conduct a nuclear strike on Israel, Israel should wipe out the selected small target, probably Fordow, perhaps Arak. Wiping out Arak or Fordow would meet the "small target" criteria, deprive Iran of near-term nuclear capability, and make a political (war) statement that Israel isn’t kidding around: Do it again and we'll destroy your country.

"Kidding around" would be using conventional ordnance, especially by Americans, thereby setting up years of combat, the deaths of millions, and no final resolution as America would just walk away at some point in the not-too-distant future, leaving the country worse-off than status-quo ante… and the entire world knows this.

Regarding the response of those that nukes would kill "innocent civilians," I reject the concept, for two reasons:

No government survives other than at the behest of their civilian population. In the instant example: the Iranian Revolution of 1979. Red China understood this to be the case when they massacred thousands of their own at Tienanmen Square in 1989. There are no “innocent civilians” in war. “War” is nation-against-nation. “Combat” is soldier-against-soldier. We use different words for a reason. Civilians are the nation. They govern and are governed. They feed, clothe, manage and maintain needed infrastructure (food distribution, electricity, water, etc.) and provide housing and transportation for combatants… and raise new combatants. Nukes kill fewer people than are killed in what always seems to become years of extended combat-without-war, which is what conventional combat is in the days of nuclear weapons (chart below). “War” is the use of all national resources to alter the behavior of an opponent who has proven their behavior will not be altered via other means. “Combat” simply is one tool of war.

Wars are won by defeating the enemy (Ex: American Civil War, WW2) or getting tired of the conflict and leaving the field (Ex: Britain after Yorktown, America in Korea, Vietnam, etc.).

Productivity counts in war more than in any other human endeavor; irreplaceable human beings and their progeny - forever - are being destroyed because those in charge of diplomacy failed. How many authors, playwrights, doctors, scientists, teachers never will be born because their never-to-be-parent lies dead in some jungle or desert?

In war, the side that kills the most opponents in the least time and the lowest cost, succeeds in their goal of altering the behavior of that opponent, and perhaps of other nations looking on…. A direct correlation exists between numbers killed and the time required to kill them. If one can minimize the time, one can minimize the casualties – kill fewer. Killing thousands instantly degrades the morale and, thereby, the capability to continue the fight, saving the lives of millions over a fight of extended duration. Using overwhelming force saves lives:

If you are going to use military force, then you ought to use overwhelming military force. Use too much and deliberately use too much; you'll save lives, not only your own, but the enemy's too. - General Curtis LeMay

In Hiroshima and Nagasaki, for instance, the only two uses of nuclear weapons in war, millions of lives were saved by killing thousands instantly, as in the chart below. The same likely would have been true in Korea, had a nuke been used on Pyongyang in mid-1950, after which Vietnam may not even have happened (but in which millions of lives could have been saved by nuking Hanoi), nor Afghanistan…

President Eisenhower – the LAST American General Officer to win his war, understood the costs better than anyone. As president, his foreign and defense policy was articulated by Secretary of State Dulles at a meeting of the Council on Foreign Relations in NY in 1954 in the “Massive Retaliation” speech: If America or our allies were attacked, America would retaliate massively, i.e. with nuclear weapons.

The speech was a reflection of two of the main tenets of foreign policy under Eisenhower and Dulles. First was the belief, particularly on the part of Dulles, that America’s foreign policy toward the communist threat had been timidly reactive during the preceding Democratic administration of President Harry S. Truman. Dulles consistently reiterated the need for a more proactive and vigorous approach to rolling back the communist sphere of influence. Second was President Eisenhower’s belief that military and foreign assistance spending had to be controlled. Eisenhower was a fiscal conservative and believed that the U.S. economy and society could not long take the strain of overwhelming defense budgets. A stronger reliance on nuclear weapons as the backbone of America’s defense answered both concerns–atomic weapons were far more effective in terms of threatening potential adversaries, and they were also, in the long run, much less expensive than the costs associated with a large standing army.

The fiscal impact of MR as a strategy ought not be overlooked. We are spending a trillion dollars a year on the Department of Defense buying weapons we don’t need to fight men in sandals and pajamas: F35, F47, B21, or to fight conventional wars at all…. Ike warned us against giving the Military Industrial Complex (that now runs our foreign policy and endless useless wars because no one buys bullets for wars that are not fought or are won) too much power – yet, here we are. A switch to MR as our global strategy, announced so as to catch no one by surprise, and then its vicarious implementation by Israel on Fordow - if Iran conducts a first strike - so as not to leave anyone in any doubt, would save millions of lives and trillions of dollars. Our actual defense needs can be met with ICBMs and SLBMs. Manned bombers and fighter aircraft to protect those bombers are an archaic model supported by those unwilling to recognize modern warfare but are stuck on the “Glory Days” of WW2 that are gone, never to return.

Why any nation would not use its most productive weapons when it has made the decision to send its young men out to kill and be killed is an unknown. Who but those young men can rebuild their countries once war is over?

Nuclear weapons win a war at the least cost, to both sides. Not using them is stupid.

So. We shall see if Iran is serious. If they are, we shall see if the Israelis – or we – are serious, as well.

But if Iran is serious, and Israel and America are serious, the second detonation must be in Iran.

Share