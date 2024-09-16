Below are segments of the report on the attempted assassination of Trump in PA, as reported here. I have embedded COMMENTS.

For example, the Missouri Republican senator’s report found the Secret Service intelligence units were absent from the Butler, Pennsylvania, rally on July 13. The intelligence units are teams of Secret Service agents that are paired with state and local law enforcement to handle reports of suspicious persons.

PASSIVE “WERE ABSENT” IS INCORRECT HERE. THESE TEAMS NORMALLY ACCOMPANY THE PROTECTIVE DETAIL. THEIR ABSENCE COULD ONLY BE DUE TO BEING ORDERED – ACTIVELY - TO BE ABSENT.

Hawley also found that the hospital where Trump was treated was poorly secured. His report states that the hospital site agent failed to answer basic questions regarding site security.

IF THESE ARE “BASIC QUESTIONS,” INABILITY TRANSLATES TO UNWILLINGNESS, MOST LIKELY UNDER ORDERS. AN AGENT “UNABLE” TO ANSWER “BASIC QUESTIONS” WOULD NOT BE ON A PROTECTIVE DETAIL. OR THIS AGENT WAS ONE OF THE INCOMPETENTS PULLED UP FROM THE DHS DOUBLE-A TO THE SHOW WHEN SHE COULDN’T HIT THE CURVE.

The report further highlights that neither the Secret Service, a division of the Department of Homeland Security, nor the department itself, provided answers about who made the decisions to deny countersniper coverage to the rooftop where the Pennsylvania shooter shot Trump.

THIS DECISION WAS MADE BY SOMEONE WITH THE AUTHORITY TO MAKE IT AND WHO WAS HIGH ENOUGH TO BE ABLE TO ORDER UNDERLINGS NOT TO DISCLOSE IT: THE WHITE HOUSE OR MAYORKAS FIT; IT IS DOUBTFUL ANYONE ELSE FITS.

The report also says neither agency would publicly name the lead site agent for the rally.

JUST AS WHEN THE RACE OF A THUG IS NOT MENTIONED IN THE MEDIA ENSURES ENSURES WE KNOW THE PERP WAS BLACK, THIS REFUSAL ASSURES US THE DECISION-MAKER WAS A DEI HIRE, PROBABLY A FEMALE, IN DIRECTOR CHEETO’S DRIVE FOR A 30% FEMALE TEAM, REGARDLESS OF COMPETENCE.

They also did not answer questions about reports that the Secret Service denied the Trump campaign the protection resources it requested.

OF COURSE THEY DIDN’T. IF CONGRESS EVER GETS AROUND TO DEALING WITH CONSTANT PERJURY BY DEMS, THEY DON’T WANT TO BE CHARGED AND THEY DON’T WANT AMERICANS TO KNOW IN THE (INTERMINABLE) INTERIM.

The report as related above, and my comments entirely omit the lack of coordination with local LEO, the erasure of normally-recorded USSS radio traffic, the refusal to use provided drones, the rejection of radios to communicate with local LEOs, and the FBI destruction of the body sf the shooter and of rooftop evidence at the scene, etc.

The idea that USSS was not, at the least, culpable, and at the most, responsible for the shots on Trump is too childish to entertain.

