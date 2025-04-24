We’ve all seen the Ukrainian authorities dragging more young Ukrainian men to their deaths. It’s crazy.

The Green Midget, having believed the idiotic promises from Biden, Austin, Blinken, Nuland… will fight until the last Ukrainian - and he’s very close to that now.

The young men are dead or soon will be; the young women are leaving for the West, the Ukrainian Total Fertility Rate was 1.3 (population replacement is 2.1) when this idiocy began. It’s lower now as this idiotic war is annihilating the childbearing generation, which will ensure a falling TFR, and ever-fewer Ukrainians. Forever.

If a country is its people, there is no more “Ukraine” to save.

Because Zelensky refuses to accept reality, the best thing that can happen is for Putin to bring a quick end to the slaughter. If that means bombing Kiev, bomb away. The sooner Kiev surrenders, the sooner the slaughter ends.

For Zelensky to keep fighting when no path to victory exists is completely inhumane and insane. History will not be kind to him, nor to the Americans & European idiots supporting him.

America should not be backing insane foreign leaders. Zelensky lacks any ability to re-take Crimea; all he is accomplishing now is extending the slaughter of Ukrainians.

SOMEONE needs to stop him. If it’s Vlad - who cares? It must be someone.

This absurd, inhumane slaughter must be stopped.

