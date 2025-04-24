In This Dimension

In This Dimension

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Vezmar's avatar
John Vezmar
3dEdited

Volodymyr Zelenskyy is committing national suicide. He's killing what's left of his nation's young men. If he doesn't come to his senses pretty damn quickly, he'll lose the whole country to Russia. The stupid bastard should have stuck with his standup comedy routine. It only killed his audience, not his country.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jack Sotallaro's avatar
Jack Sotallaro
3d

The US has always prided ourselves as being defenders of freedom. There was no freedom to defend in Ukraine. It is and was a corrupt country, with oligarchs living the high life in Swiss communities while Ukrainians die in the mud for nothing. The Russo-Ukrainian war was caused by the west, when we made noises of bringing Ukraine into NATO, which Putin had called a red line. We kept talking, the Ukrainians attacked Russia, and we had a war. Fauci had labs in Ukraine, the CIA had facilities in Ukraine, and the government wanted Ukraine as a client state, All this combines to kill millions of Russians and Ukrainians for no reason except hubris. It's time it stopped.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Alexander Scipio
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture