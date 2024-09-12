Haitians have put themselves on the agenda.

What have we got?

Well, first off, when speaking of a human cohort with measurable characteristics, immutable characteristics such as race aren’t part of the discussion, no matter how badly the political left wants race (or sex) to be the sole driving factor in the perception of differences - and in policy. Adults know better. Discriminating by immutable characteristics is widely considered immoral in the West. So let’s discuss, instead, intelligence and its obvious impact on individual competitiveness and the complex West in which we live.

The average IQ in Haiti is 67. What does that mean? It means a few things, none of which have anything to do with race. One of the meanings is that half the population of Haiti has an IQ below 67. The technical term people with an IQ of 70 or below is “moron.”

Let’s define terms.

[T]he words moron, imbecile, and idiot mean different things. In psychology, an idiot has the least intelligence on the IQ scale (this now is equivalent to someone who is mentally retarded or the more politically correct “mentally challenged”); an imbecile is not quite as dumb as an idiot and is now considered equivalent to moderate retardation; a moron is then the highest level of intelligence for someone who is mentally retarded, thus considered as being mildly mentally retarded. Specifically, those who have an IQ between 0 and 25 are idiots; IQs between 26 and 50 are considered imbeciles; and those who have an IQ between 51 and 70 are considered morons.

What are the traits of a cohort with an average IQ of 67, considered “Mildly Retarded?”

Educable, can learn to care for oneself, employable in routinized jobs but require supervision. Might live alone but do best in supervised settings. Immature but with adequate social adjustment, usually no obvious physical anomalies. Moderate and mild retardation, contrary to the more severe forms, are typically not caused by brain damage but part of the normal variance of intelligence, and therefore largely genetic and inherited. This is important with regard to the question whether or not retarded persons should have children; for especially the moderate and mild forms of retardation, with which it is physically possible to have children, are the most likely to be inherited.

The estimated IQ necessary to compete economically in a First World country of complex systems is 115. Bringing in anyone, let alone an entire cohort, of people with IQs far below 115, is bringing in people who rarely, if ever, will be on their own economically, and so a constant – and generational – drag on the citizens, tax base, economy and culture of the country to which that cohort is invited. NOT being economically competitive, they will be a drain on all public services - schools, hospitals, etc.

Bringing in noncompetitive cohorts also shows our youth that we don’t care in the least about their future.

As low-IQ people are unable to compete and those lower on the intelligence ladder are lower on the economic ladder, these people will turn to crime, having no alternate way to feed, clothe or transport themselves. Unable to house themselves, they will look to government provided-housing or theft of housing, as Venezuelan gang members (average IQ: 84, “Below Average,” “Borderline Retarded”) are doing today in Aurora, CO, New Orleans, LA, and other cities and states.

Let’s look at that 115 more closely.

In order to be able to deal with seriously complicated work or get through a real university program, an IQ of about 125 is necessary. Only about 5% of the population in the West has this IQ or higher. This means that the pool of potentially high-level competence people is very small to begin with. Even if we use a cut-off of an IQ of 115, which is sufficient for most semi-complicated work, the potential pool only goes up to 16% of the population. Now let’s take a look at the other variables, i.e. objectivity and independent thinking. Those two are correlated and we will, for the sale of convenience, handle them as the same variable or trait, even though they aren’t. They are normally distributed, much like IQ, with most in the middle and fewer toward the extremes in both directions. On one side of the distribution are people who, to state it bluntly, are incapable of thinking objectively about any issues that may interact with their personal views about anything at all. They can be competent in a limited field which is “neutral” to them (such as databases), but not involving anything else. They can’t run a company in a competitive environment, except into the ground. They can’t run a city, a country, a military campaign, an economy, or anything requiring general competence, except into the ground, regardless of their intelligence. These people are clearly not suitable for general/high-level competence jobs. So, what is the proportion of the population that is objective enough and independent thinkers enough to be suitable for those jobs? That’s difficult to determine but it’s clear that it is maximum 50% of the population. In reality it’s far less but let’s be generous and say it’s 30%. What does that mean? IQ and objectivity/independent thinking are somewhat correlated but let’s assume they are not. Let’s say that we have a pool of potentially objective and rational people that is 30% and a pool of people with IQ of 125 that is 5%. That means that the pool of high-level general competence people is 5% of 30%, or 1.5% of the population. If we are really generous and assume that 50% of the population is objective and rational and an IQ of 115 is sufficient for those jobs, then we have 16% of 50%, which is a pool of 8% of the population. The importance of this cannot be overstated. This group, whether we define it as 1.5% of the population or 8% of the population, is extremely valuable. This is essentially the only group in society that can reliably evaluate complex situations and make subsequent rational decisions. Without it, modern technological society simply cannot be built or maintained – let alone advanced. Let me rephrase this – if we do not identify and utilize this group, we cannot run our complicated societies except into the ground.

The inability to create, or even to maintain, complex systems is not within the capability of Developing-Country cohort being shoved today into technologically-advance Western countries, a First World they do not, and cannot, comprehend.

Developing countries achieve surprisingly weak results in international cognitive competence studies. The results are about one to two standard deviations below the average norm-values obtained in Western countries. The results are so low that they are sometimes difficult to believe.

Simply put, Western nations and economies built on complex systems cannot survive the importation of the incompetent and concomitant devaluation of competence.

At a casual glance, the recent cascades of American disasters might seem unrelated. In a span of fewer than six months in 2017, three U.S. Naval warships experienced three separate collisions resulting in 17 deaths. A year later, powerlines owned by PG&E started a wildfire that killed 85 people. The pipeline carrying almost half of the East Coast’s gasoline shut down due to a ransomware attack. Almost half a million intermodal containers sat on cargo ships unable to dock at Los Angeles ports. A train carrying thousands of tons of hazardous and flammable chemicals derailed near East Palestine, Ohio. Air Traffic Control cleared a FedEx plane to land on a runway occupied by a Southwest plane preparing to take off. Eye drops contaminated with antibiotic-resistant bacteria killed four and blinded fourteen. While disasters like these are often front-page news, the broader connection between the disasters barely elicits any mention. America must be understood as a system of interwoven systems; the healthcare system sends a bill to a patient using the postal system, and that patient uses the mobile phone system to pay the bill with a credit card issued by the banking system. All these systems must be assumed to work for anyone to make even simple decisions. But the failure of one system has cascading consequences for all of the adjacent systems. As a consequence of escalating rates of failure, America’s complex systems are slowly collapsing.

Let’s return to the average Haitian IQ of 67. Why do we want them here, not contributing, not moving ahead economically, being a constant and often-violent drag on America?

A mature country interested in its future would have an immigration policy reflecting its needs, laws reflecting those needs, and would enforce those laws.

What Western governments deliver now is not serving the people who give consent to those governments. The governments must change if the West is to remain advanced technologically and free.

Government must meet the needs of the citizens. It is not incumbent on the citizens to meet the needs of the government. That way lies totalitarianism.

As Hungary has recognized, and as Germany has, as well, immigration must be controlled. America and the rest of the First World must stop the inflow of the incapable.

