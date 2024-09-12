In This Dimension

In This Dimension

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Vezmar's avatar
John Vezmar
Sep 13Edited

Which begs this question: Why are Democrats hell-bent on bringing millions of low IQ illegal aliens and criminals into our country? What’s their objective? Are these alien invaders the brutal enforcers Democrats need to transform American communities into the World Economic Forum’s 15-minute cities? Will Americans be managed like cattle by bureaucrats who control American citizens with digital currency and travel apps loaded onto compulsory cellphones? If five million of the estimated 20 million illegal aliens are armed by the corrupt Democrat government and their Deep State collaborators, what chance do peaceful American citizens stand? The Democrat-Deep State mainstream media propaganda machine is the voice of authority for millions of unsuspecting Americans. It’s Big Brother bellowing Democrat Political Party ideology. The collective ignorance of American citizens who trust that their government has their best interests at heart don’t understand, nor recognize the seriousness of the danger they are facing as the Marxist noose tightens. This November America must free itself from the chokehold Democrats and their Washington bureaucrat conspirators hold over us -- or we will be doomed to decades of intolerable misery.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by In This Dimension
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Alexander Scipio
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture