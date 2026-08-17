Both Right and Left have their shorts in a bunch over the law. On the left, they pretend that they care about the law while getting arrested, beaten and shot demanding the law not be enforced. They seem to do these things on the way to their “No Kings” protests to “Save our Democracy…”

On the right, we see the most powerful legislators holding a majority position and not passing the laws the people demand, and, in the Executive Branch, not enforcing laws on the books for decades.

One cannot spend any time at all on social media without childish memes showing “families” or individuals who have “been here ten years, do you still want to deport them?”

Umm. Yes... That’s the law. Did you want a king, instead…?

We read of mothers murdering their children and being excused for “post-partum depression.” We read of rapists being freed by judges because imprisoning them will harm their future. We see murderers put back on the street because not to do so would be “racist” and mean. Do our laws have an empathy carve-out we’ve all missed? Or are we choosing those we hold accountable and those we do not, which is not the Rule of Law.

We see questions asking if we should arrest governors, congressdopes, mayors, City Councils for hiding illegal aliens. Why is this a question? If we live under the rule of law, the law must apply to all equally. Of course they must be arrested, how can they not be if the law is equally applied, if we live under the Rule of Law? Every “sanctuary” official is violating the law, period. Arrest them … or admit that we reject law equally applied to all, that the Rule of Law is Bread & Circuses for the masses, and our betters will decide against whom to, and whom not to, enforce the law.

If you want to live under the rule of law, you must support enforcing the law. If you don’t like the law, work to get it changed. But don’t ask us to believe that you will enforce a new law when you reject enforcing current law. And if you can’t get it changed accept that in our republic, no one always gets all they want. If that doesn’t work for you, move. It’s a free country and airplanes leave every day for foreign destinations.

Law not equally applied is the Rule of Man; one man or woman deciding to whom the law applies, and to whom it doesn’t. Of course we must arrest these people, regardless of their position, regardless of their friends, regardless of, well, anything at all. Or we do not live under the Rule of Law.

If you or I would be arrested for X, everyone must be arrested for X.

As I’ve noted previously, in regard to immigration law:

Penalties apply per alien involved, so multiple people can lead to much higher totals. Criminal Penalties (from 8 U.S.C. § 1324) Penalties vary based on the specific violation, whether it was for commercial advantage or private financial gain, number of aliens, harm caused, and other factors: · Basic smuggling/bringing in (especially for gain or conspiracy to bring in): Fine + up to 10 years imprisonment. · Transporting, harboring, encouraging, or aiding/abetting (no financial gain): Fine + up to 5 years.

Arizona then-governor Brewer tried to enforce immigration law in her state. She was sued by The Lightbringer. SCOTUS held that immigration was solely a function of the Federal Government. OK. So why isn’t the Federal Government enforcing the law? Mayorkas violated the law 20,000,000 times, one for each illegal alien he illegally assisted into the country. Why hasn’t he been arrested for even one?

Every “Sanctuary” jurisdiction official – Mayor, City Council, Governor – is in violation of this law. If we lived under the rule of law, these people would all be arrested. Yet – they aren’t. Why?

Although I disagree with the seeming lack of urgency regarding what sure looks to much of the country like high treason amongst previous administrations, at least I can accept the premise that building air-tight cases takes an inordinate amount of time due to the singular nature of their cases and lack of precedent (to say nothing of the extraordinarily biased jury pool in the District of Corruption), against those whom, to me, already have plenty of evidence in the public domain defining their guilt: Hillary, Brennan, Clapper, Wray, McCabe, Comey, Biden, Obama, Haspel, etc., etc. But their passports, to the best of my knowledge, haven’t even been flagged, let alone confiscated. Are we serious, or not?

If we truly live under the rule of law, there is no excuse for this enormous lapse.

The lapse shows that we don’t.

The lapse is broader than the issues above. The US Constitution is “The Supreme Law of the Land.” Article One, Section Eight, lays out the powers of the Federal Government in their entirety. We see many complaints about “people are dying” without USAID. Is foreign aid, the redistribution of American tax dollars overseas among the authority of the Federal Government? No. Want to find trillions of dollars spent in violation of the law? Look there.

Social media posters whine daily about the closure of the Department of Education; is education among the enumerated powers? No. More trillions.

Want to get out of our $39T of national debt? Follow the law.

The law is why we are free. We can’t be free without the law and its enforcement.

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