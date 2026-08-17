In This Dimension

In This Dimension

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John Vezmar's avatar
John Vezmar
14hEdited

My prayer is that the midterms are a landslide for MAGA Republican candidates who have the spine to put things right — if MAGA Republicans vote in large numbers. If not, we’ll continue to suffer the indignities of spineless RINOs and a partisan leftist judiciary doing all it can to resist President Trump’s Herculean efforts to put America First. Go out on November 3 and vote as if your life and future depend on it — because they do.

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