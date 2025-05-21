It legitimately can be said that government policy focuses on spending our tax dollars putting Band-Aids® on past problems rather than bringing into the world a better future. This primarily is because politicians campaign and get elected on fixing these problems. If they have to create the problems themselves in order to have a campaign theme, they are eager and willing to do so.

The current approach to the foolishness of “NetZero” is a useful example. If we really must kill all the vegetation and human and animal food sources by reducing CO2 from its current, historically-low level, can we at least do so by advancing other technologies, and the human race? Perhaps Elon can get humans to Mars before the Climate Death Cult reaches its goal…

But let’s look at a nascent technology that can reduce carbon and advance humanity.

Global power distribution can be a reality for less than the wastage of USAID, all of which, by the way, is unconstitutional as the redistribution of taxpayer dollars overseas is not among the enumerated powers, the ONLY powers FedGovTM has.

But, money doesn’t launder itself and our betters in Congress and FedGovTM don’t care about anything but their ongoing grift, so we’re not advancing in electricity distribution – or anything else.

Why not? Because of the morons we continue to elect and re-elect.

The “Climate Change” cultists and our increasing and increasingly-foolish spending to feed the appetites of their climate gods is of a piece with this. Rather than spending by government and commercial interests on technology that can provide the clean, green, essentially limitless, net-zero power required to maintain and advance civilization’s progress, we focus on turning off what we have.

I've written before (as David Cavena) in these pages about the benefits of nuclear power. Newer technologies are coming into being that may provide even less-costly and cleaner electricity, virtually anywhere on the planet. In addition to power, the creation of this capability will advance mankind through the development of technologies of even greater value to society than the many technological spinoffs from the Space Race of last century. These technologies will allow us to use oil to power planes, trains and automobiles rather than burning it up to power the grid, the increasingly-obsolescent BigComputing “Cloud,” and the rapidly-increasing consumption of electricity these obsolescent data centers require to run and cool. Commercial shipping can migrate to nuclear, as our Navy did decades ago, rather than used French-fry oil, as our better are foolishly planning.

Guess where the sun never sets?

The Climate Cult likes solar. Decades ago, physicists Gerard K. O’Neill and T. A. Heppenheimer, among others, published, separately, books on transmitting power from orbit to earth via “Power Satellites.”

Caltech has been proving that transmitting power from space to earth is feasible.

Through the experiments we have run so far, we received confirmation that MAPLE can transmit power successfully [from solar panels in space] to receivers in space. We have also been able to program the array to direct its energy toward Earth, which we detected here at Caltech.

As we move back into space, the Moon and Mars, building a few power satellites along the way would be both a statement of belief in our future and the advancement of technology that is synonymous with global progress.

Satellite solar power would have significant advantages over its possible competitors... Because the conversion of microwave energy to direct current [on earth] could be done with 80 percent to 90 percent efficiency, only 10 percent to 20 percent of the total power would be released as waste heat into the biosphere... In contrast, generator stations using fossil or nuclear fuels deposit as waste heat in the biosphere about one and a half times as much energy as they put into the power grid. (O'Neill, Gerard K., The High Frontier, William Morrow and Company, 1977, p. 154) Thousands of acres of forest, grassland and desert also need not be destroyed for wind and solar “farms” that grow only disgust.

A few “power satellites” beaming power to nearly any spot on earth would benefit all of mankind.

No requirement exists that the Green Agenda must be destructive of the environment when its goals can be achieved without destroying forests, birds, whales, deserts, landscapes and farms, reaching “net-zero” at the same time we finish destroying our planet to save it.

Rather than the Climate Cult refusing progress to the billions of human beings living in the Developing World, rather than confiscating farms and killing millions of head of livestock and demanding that we eat bugs, we could enable all of humanity to reach a standard of living unimaginable today. At no cost to the environment.

And then we all can progress further.

All it takes is the vision to move forward rather than just destroying the past.

