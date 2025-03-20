Until & unless Roberts puts these judges in their constitutional place, institutions & the enemedia will work to convince Joe Voter that it is Trump who is out of line.

And since the adults know that’s wrong, and also understand that removing courts as a points for resolution under law means we have no judicial remedy for judicial tyranny, the only possible consequence is that the people responsible for the law in a self-governing polity - that would be We the People - begin to act on our responsibility.

If our hirelings (cops, pols, judges) refuse the authority we delegated to them, we will act on the responsibility that is ours - which cannot be delegated.

It’s our country

It’s our government

They’re our laws

If hirelings won’t enforce them, we will.

It’s called “self-government”

