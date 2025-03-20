Until & unless Roberts puts these judges in their constitutional place, institutions & the enemedia will work to convince Joe Voter that it is Trump who is out of line.
And since the adults know that’s wrong, and also understand that removing courts as a points for resolution under law means we have no judicial remedy for judicial tyranny, the only possible consequence is that the people responsible for the law in a self-governing polity - that would be We the People - begin to act on our responsibility.
If our hirelings (cops, pols, judges) refuse the authority we delegated to them, we will act on the responsibility that is ours - which cannot be delegated.
It’s our country
It’s our government
They’re our laws
If hirelings won’t enforce them, we will.
It’s called “self-government”
That's what the Constitution says. It's unfortunate that it would come to a circumstance where the People have to do the jobs we pay so highly to be done by others, however the ultimate responsibility is ours, and if the job's not done then we must do it. Getting rid of those who would shirk their responsibility is part and parcel of the solution. Thanks for the article.