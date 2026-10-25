A conventional wisdom with which I have never been comfortable seems always to come up again, magnified, whenever political and cultural disagreements become large. With the midterms and the burning of Paris, it’s back again.

It’s the cant that others – elites, politicians, whomever is in some position of political or cultural authority – want us poor proles “divided” and “turning against each other” in some “artificial” separateness, so they can more easily rule/destroy us and prevent us from seeing “the bigger picture;” that, somehow, we’d all get along if these elites weren’t antagonizing us toward one another.

In the vernacular, this is bullshit. There’s nothing “artificial” about “multiple” cultures in conflict; it’s been going on since the beginnings of cultures and society. It is WHY we have multiple cultures – you’d think the “multiculturalists” would recognize this…

It’s the opposite of the “multiculturalism” to which they pretend and demand we embrace…

I don’t need some elite or pol telling me to hate those raping Western women and girls, knifing or running over peaceful people on the street, putting men in cages and burning them to-death, beheading journalists, massacring, raping and then murdering (and murdering and then raping) kids at a music concert, trapping on a mountain and raping before murdering hundreds of Yazidi girls and women, and blowing up buildings and people they don’t like with bombs strapped on their own children – and have been raping and burning and killing for thousands years, far longer than any “elites” have been prompting them to, or than any of us proles have been around to prompt…

I don’t need elites to tell me that a cohort brawling constantly, in fast food establishments, cruise ships, airport lounges, and shooting up the streets on which they live, and who create the overwhelming majority of violent crime is a cohort to be avoided only because my betters are pushing us at one another; that, without the input of my cultural masters, we’d all be singing kumbaya over campfire that wasn’t a building they’ve just burned down.

I don’t need some cultural showman like Robert DeNiro or showgirl like Taylor Swift, or the progeny of an actual NAZI, Klaus Schwab, of WEF fame, or the Rockefellers or Rothschilds promoting my antagonism against those destroying my kids’ futures – and the future of Western Civilization.

I can figure out civilization’s enemies all by myself.

And it’s not our useless, worse-than-ever elites instructing the beheaders to behead or the looters to loot. They can do that on their own, as well. Head-hackers gonna head-hack as their “prophet” directs them to, and Hunter-Gatherers gonna hunter-gather, whether on the Serengeti or at CVS, as it’s what they’ve been selected for for hundreds of millennia.

The argument that we are being pushed together to distract us from the societal, cultural, and civilizational destruction by our elites disallows both historical knowledge and agency. Western elites and progs may be children and think all of us are, but the rest of us are adults.

It is entertaining, however, when professed “multiculturalists” tell us we need a reason to be “multi…”

It might work with progs who are so dumb one wonders if they even have agency or if they do only what and when their media and celebrities tell them to – from every evidence I see, All [they] Really Need to Know, [they] Learned in Kindergarten and haven’t in the least matured since.

But we adults understand what is going on: We are being replaced, intentionally and violently, by cohorts from areas of the world, sub-Saharan Africa, that have done nothing in their entire history, and south Asia, where they once had magnificent cultures but then allowed islam in to destroy everything and have been exporting destruction, and only destruction, ever since.

We don’t want destruction from either of them here, and neither they nor their cultures offer anything else. And we don’t need our elites pushing us at each other to recognize that these cohorts are our enemies.

The idea that we proles are just so dumb we can be successfully told that our eyes are lying to us and we’d be peaceful if we were blind, that we must be instructed to not believe that everyone is peaceful, that we all can’t just get along, that we, our cultures, our expectations, our wordlviews and ideology are so dissimilar that we can never get along, and only outsiders pushing us into conflict can and are causing societal disruption while the “you will own nothing and be happy” crowd rapes our future after distracting us with uncivilized bastards … is just nonsense, as is the “multiculturalism” they profess to worship and accuse us of rejecting.

In fact, only we are the multiculturalists seeing that the “multi-“ is nothing other than slavery, misogyny, brutality, violence… and they are the monoculturalists fantasizing that we are the same except for odd dress and weird food and must be instructed otherwise because we never would disapprove of head-hackers and brawlers without being told to disapprove of them, is so absurd only a lefty could possibly believe it.

And it isn’t some invisible elite hierarchy I don’t understand executing this conflict. It’s organic and has been for over a thousand years.

And it will be organic until it’s over. Islam cannot coexist with the civilized world any more than Plains Indians could coexist with modernity.

It’s foolishly absurd, or absurdly foolish, to believe otherwise.

I can hate these people for free and on my own. I don’t need any instruction to do so, covert, subliminal, or otherwise.

Only an education is required to know that I don’t belong in their culture, and they don’t belong in mine. Which is exactly why our education sucks and gets worse every year…

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