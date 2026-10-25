In This Dimension

In This Dimension

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John Vezmar's avatar
John Vezmar
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Growing up in a Christian home in South Africa during WW II, the mores of Christianity and Western Civilization were ingrained in my soul. We, my brother and I, were taught to never hate, but to carefully discriminate and be cautious of whom we befriended lest we be judged by the company we keep.

My uncles were at war in North Africa and Italy. My father, assigned by the government to continue his war-essential chain-making skills was chained to his job.

We accompanied our mother to local stores owned by Jewish and Muslim businessmen. There was no rancor. Whites (Christian and Jew), Blacks and Muslims lived and worked together peacefully, each respecting the other’s values as the turmoil of war in Europe and the Pacific tore the world and families apart.

In the evening, we gathered around the radio to listen to the latest news from war-torn Britain. Each BBC radio news broadcast started with the Morse code letter for “V” (dit-dit-dit-dah and Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony), which became the symbol of resistance and victory during WW II.

The black servants who worked in my grandparents’ household were treated with utmost respect and kindness. They, too, were family who lived in an annex, a separate building with full amenities. Some of their men were also fighting in the war.

As early as I can remember, Johanna, Emily and Grass, the elderly maintenance man, were in charge whether my parents were home or not. If my brother or I stepped out of line, we were chastised by our Nannies or, God forbid, reported to our parents.

Neighborhood children of certain white families were off-limits. We were forbidden to associate with them. They were deemed “not suitable” by our elders. No further explanation offered.

Thus, we learned to discriminate, not based on skin color or religion, but on the character and personality traits of those individuals we encountered through the passage of time and experiences. These lessons have stuck with us and served us well.

After finishing school, reality came knocking at my door. I returned to my home town, the community where I was born and raised. I was the newly appointed bureau chief for a daily national newspaper.

There were important front page stories that made national, and occasionally, international headlines. One was the 1960 Sharpeville riots, which was followed by the Circuit Court to determine what started the shooting that claimed 69 lives and 180 wounded. The responsibility fell with an inexperienced police academy cadet and his classmates. They panicked and started shooting at demonstrators after one of them accidentally fired his weapon, the rest believing an order had been issued to open fire.

On a significantly smaller scale, there were routine daily police blotter listings and courtroom cases to cover, some of which involved the adult young white men we were warned as children to avoid. They had turned to petty thievery, armed robbery and assault, and were sentenced to several years in prison for their crimes. Character counts.

In today’s blue cities and states, it’s not uncommon to find protesters using racism, bigotry, class envy and anti-Semitism as tools of the trade to support Democrats. Growing ranks of Islamofascist-Marxist protesters have found a home in the Democrat Party. These brainwashed useful idiots who have been given every opportunity to succeed in America and improve their lives, have chosen instead to hate our great country.

They’ve warned us if they gain control they’ll destroy our capitalist system, and deny us the very freedoms and liberties they’re using to gain political control of our nation.

In its lust for power, and hatred for President Trump’s many successful policies, Democrats are now sleeping with America’s fiercest enemies, which, if they succeed and gain power, will consume them, too.

Islam and our Constitutional Republic cannot co-exist. Vote Republican Red on November 3 to save our great Republic.

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