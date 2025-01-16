Sic DOGE on the federal code - laws & regs - to identify every law and regulation not supported by the enumerated powers that constitutionally define the jurisdictions, power and authority of the federal government, and EO out of existence every violation. This could quickly and efficiently be done by teaching an AI query the enumerated powers and then turning it loose to identify violations.

No reason exists to continue to allow the federal government to continue to act outside its constitutional authority. And no reason exists for citizens to allow ourselves to be taxed to pay for things the federal government is not allowed to do.

