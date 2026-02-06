With all the news coming out of corruption within the EU, a few things rise to the top.

The NAZIs won, and we wasted $4T and 104K American men fighting them. There isn’t a more antisemitic, corrupt, authoritarian place on earth today than Western Europe. It’s NAZI without Adolph. Heck, the NAZIs arguably weren’t as corrupt as the EU today, just sayin’… Countries that rejected the EU treaty were told to keep voting until they got it right, free speech is being purposefully annihilated, along with countries’ borders and their native populations, and not one country that was allowed to vote on the euro displacing their sovereign currency voted “Hey! What a Good idea!” Patton was right: We were fighting the wrong enemy all along. Given the state of the EUrinal today, it would have made more sense NOT to send millions of tons (and billions of dollars) of weapons, trucks, and materiel to the USSR, but to let the NAZIs continue to bleed them dry, enervating themselves in the process. It’s difficult to see how europe would be worse-off today had America not intervened.

Darwin works at the nation-state level, too, in case you haven’t noticed, and America simply has been getting in Darwin’s way since Wilson(D) decided to “make the world safe for…” what was it, again?

It’s also past-clear that we need to cancel NATO, bring home the troops and weapons, save a few trillions of dollars we don’t have… and let europeans, themselves, grow up, decide what their defense needs are, and pay for them with men and material they provide. Again, it’s Darwinian: Kick them out of the nest and see if they can make it on their own…

Europeans don’t care enough about the future of europe to populate it, so why should we care? We shouldn’t; makes no sense to do so. (And, OBTW, S Korea, Taiwan and Ukraine are at the bottom of the global Total Fertility Rates…. So defending them (whom?) is just as dumb... or dumber…)

It seems we are abandoning the corrupt UN, and it’s about time, so why not the other major and supra-national organization that has outlived its usefulness?

NATO became obsolete with the fall of The Wall and now is nothing but a captive marketplace for American weapons manufacturers. Why anyone still thinks we are “defending” a europe quickly and voluntarily depopulating (defending – whom? A bunch of muslim rapists? Paki groomers?), against a communist Russian empire that no longer exists, is nothing more than a testament to the abysmal “education” of three generations of Americans since JFK EO’d government unions into existence (EO10988) with the sole purpose of …corruptly… funneling bipartisan tax dollars to Democrat political campaigns, and the continuation of hiring the dumbest academic college cohort as “educators.” Remember when we called them “teachers,” and they could? Good times.

(Guess which is the second-dumbest academic cohort in colleges today? J-School students. We educate the future franchise with idiots and inform the current franchise with morons. Makes sense, right? How else could the Democrat party or RINOs exist? But I digress…)

It seems past silly that we fought a huge land war against an ideology now embedded across Western Europe, no? And that we pretend “freedom won,” when it is plainly evident that the LAST thing on the minds of the leaders of W Europe is freedom. Sorry – the LAST THING on their minds is the safety of their women and girls, which would really be a disaster if the lefty-authoritarian-open-borders- “Oh, those poor illegals” -swing wasn’t the result of female suffrage… Women are at the “good and hard” stage of democracy.

It truly fascinates that the end result of female suffrage and feminism is amazing amounts of corruption, millions of rapes, thousands of murders, women being pushed into trains, set on fire in trains, raped and having their heads bashed-in, murdered in their homes… by the same illegals these women vote to support and defend.

Recent history’s lesson is crystal clear: If we care about our women we cannot let them vote.

There is a REASON the West rose without female suffrage; there is a REASON Eve, Pandora and Brunhilde ALL were female; there is a REASON so many women were AGAINST suffrage… but, as is happening again today, a few noisy malefactors ruined civilization for the rest of us.

Given that what is driving censorship, the destruction of the rule of law (see; ICE resistance) and the death of the West is the empathy vote, one wonders simply if we will terminate female suffrage BEFORE they terminate civilization in America, as they’ve already terminated it in the EU and UK.

We shall see, but the ongoing corruption of the EU is a sight to behold.

But – we are purported democracies, and the difference between “democracy” and “populism” really is just spelling; they both are based on the will of the people. And the people across the West are getting pissed off. The uber-corruption of the EU seems to rival that of the DNC. So we shall see what’s next…

But if you think what’s next is not more of the corruption going un-punished today, I have a bridge to sell you. And the result of that…

