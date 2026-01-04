In This Dimension

In This Dimension

The perfect opportunity to save $13-20 Billion a year, turn Turtle Bay into an immigration prison or a parking lot, and get rid of all those diplomatically immune pieces of foreign feces that inhabit the UN cesspool.

Add another $82 Billion in savings by stopping foreign aid. Not chump change by any gauge.

Already decapitated Venezuela, however given our track record on installing leadership after regime change, I'd be worried about this.

Altogether a good start to 2026. Let's keep the ball rolling! I'm not tired of winning yet!

Interesting take on the timing dynamics here. The convergence of Somalia's UNSC presidency, the Venezuela situation, and the foreign aid leverage creates an unusaul window for policy shifts. I've always found it fascinatinghow international politics can hinge on these kinds of structural coincidences rather than just traditional diplomacy.

