The uber-upright Great Power Somalia assumed the presidency of the UNSC this month. Last month, Trump told the world: vote against us… no more foreign aid. Decapitate Venezuela.

Every member of the UNSC but the US will yammer against Trump v. Venezuela. US will yawn and veto whatever they come up with to castigate America for removing a head of state NOT RECOGNIZED by over 100 countries / UN members due to his election theft.

Trump - whose entire base wants to GTFO of the UN and who has exited a couple of their tyrannical orgs - with Somalisota as backdrop - has the perfect opportunity to GTFO and kick them out of the USA.

Well…. My guess is about 188 countries will vote against us should this come to a vote in the General Assembly, and that, with the UNSC members voting some worthless piece of paper against us, we can save alot more in foreign aid, and perhaps make even more with tariffs against anyone voting against us.

It’s almost as Sundance would say: XD chess… announce that we’ll stop foreign aid to any country voting against us, decapitate VZ, have Somalia head UNSC… over to you, Curt…

Ima need more popcorn.

