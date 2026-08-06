Days after that Master of Disaster, “Science,” Himself, took the Fifth 111 times to refuse to tell us about his “science,” his former agency has approved another vax that, yet again, has not gone through the testing required of normal drugs.

What could go wrong? Let’s ask the manufacturer, Moderna:

In other words, Moderna’s own data show that about 270 people will suffer severe vaccine side effects from its shot to stop a single flu hospitalization. In what world does that risk ratio make sense?

The flu jab is seriously a first world problem. Minor discomfort for nearly everyone getting the flu. Or a jab that’s never properly tested, changes every year, that sickens as much as it - might - help, all for people who want to brag that they’ve been captured by the Pharmafia, again, because they’re just such awfully good people.

(Is it just me, or does it surprise anyone else that those most-interested in universal vaccination are the same cohort most-interested in limiting or reducing the global population?)

We even offer the jabbed cute little stickers just like when they leave the voting booth. Here’s your sign.

The worst flu I have ever had followed the only flu jab I have ever taken. As with my experience with Covid, I’m fine with a mild cold occasionally.

“Public Health.” What a scam. Billion$ to career criminals like Fauci & Pharma, rejection of any side effects that must just indicate bad juju on our part; the gods of pharma are golden.

Just let Darwin take his course. Let the herd be culled. That’s how it stays healthy and reproduces, rather than parasitically consuming resources and growing malignant.

Maybe Darwin will rid us of the pestilences governing us, and the idiots voting for them.

And take the “don’t drink this” warnings off the bleach bottles & automobile batteries. Who wants among us people so stupid as to need that warning? Do we put “don’t vote for this clown” warnings on ballots for establishment politicians or commies?

Which, really, is a greater danger to society?