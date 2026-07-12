In This Dimension

In This Dimension

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Jack Sotallaro's avatar
Jack Sotallaro
16m

And our example is? We have judges who protect illegals and other lawbreakers, and a (used to be) major party whose intent is to open borders and invite the 7th century barbarians in. We don't look like shining examples ourselves. The difference, of course, is some of us are working on a solution, whereas Europe has drank the Kool-Aid and they're done for.

Just remember, if/when the invaders start actual military action against the Brits, no one will remember you said it was a lost cause.

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