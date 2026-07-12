This is Utah Beach.

This is the American Cemetery in Normandy.

Those men didn’t come all the way to europe to kill and die so you could surrender to these prehistoric illiterate misogynistic pedophillic violent slave-holding barbarian savages.

And it’s not this guy’s men raping and murdering your women and girls, burning your churches, occupying your hotels and residences while telling you what kind of food you can eat, what kind of pets you can have, and how your women can dress.

These idiots are worried about a Russia that can’t even defeat Ukraine and has no interest in absorbing the catastrophe your governments have made of your countries…

…while they are importing, housing, feeding, and protecting these bastards and putting YOU in prison for noticing.

These men and their fellows demonstrated that evil governments can be overthrown and freedom and peace returned to your population.

And these bastards have shown that weapons can be easily had AND that your law enforcement is neither capable of nor willing to stop them.

I don’t think they are, Mate.

We aren’t coming to save you this time. Every time we do, you just destroy yourselves again.

Get with the damn program, get rid of the governments neither protecting you nor allowing you to protect yourselves and your families…. and GET RID OF THE DAMN ENEMY.

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