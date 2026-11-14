In This Dimension

In This Dimension

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John Vezmar's avatar
John Vezmar
9h

The rule of law today is whatever the corrupt commie Democrats and their radical judiciary say it is. Joe Biden and Barack Hussein Obama made that clear while ruling the country.

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