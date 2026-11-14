The soldier correcting Hegseth’s party was enforcing the rule of law, regardless of rank. Why? No one is above the law.

Sec War Hegseth awarded the soldier a Joint Service Commendation.

The idiot Dem congressdopes, judges, and media constantly railing AGAINST the rule of law, as evidenced by their whining about ICE, while telling everyone “no one is above the law” are just talking the talk. And lying.

Share