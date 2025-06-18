With all the brouhaha about Medicaid and demands that healthcare is a “human right,” it occurs that healthcare in America is Darwinistic. Those contributing greater value to society have a higher probability of having good healthcare. Those who don’t - don’t. This is Natural Selection of those members of the species providing value back to the species.
As I’ve noted several times over the years, modernity is getting in Darwin’s way. No wonder we have to put warning labels “Do Not Eat” on cans of spackle…
The serious question is this: if we continue blocking Natural Selection… then what? I’d offer DEI and LGBTQWERTY as examples of “then what” when you FA with nature and FO.
Remember the old TV commercial for frozen peas or something?
“It’s not nice to fool Mother Nature”
… and perhaps fatal to civilization…
Of course, healthcare is not among the enumerated powers, so every nickel spent on it by the Feds is an unconstitutional usurpation of powers reserved by the States and NOT delegated to the federal government.
For Portland readers, that means it’s illegal.
Rather than whine about Medicaid, the whining cohort that also is chanting about democracy, law & kings, should demand an end to the kingly usurpation and abuses of powers not delegated to the Feds, as abusing those powers are acts against democracy and law.
Want to cut the $37T debt? Stop the Feds from doing stuff the Feds are not allowed to do… or amend the Constitution to delegate the authority for it and raise taxes to pay for it.
What a concept! The more you earn/have the better the service you can afford. That's why rich people get good lawyers and doctors, live in low crime areas and have children accepted in the Ivy League Universities as a legacy admission.
Of course there's more to it than money or power, it has to do with politics. If a politician thinks he or she can garner votes they otherwise wouldn't get by supporting or passing legislation that's not quite Constitutional, what do you think their decision would be?
As I wrote previously this year (https://jacksotallaro.substack.com/p/defense-dollars-and-diplomacy) the enumerated powers are pretty specific about what the feds are allowed to do. Typical of politicians, they haven't done it, passing laws, creating government departments and agencies that are not and never were part of the enumerated powers.
Show me where health care, retirement funds, gun control, using an enumerated power that is supposed to regulate interstate commerce to determine what you can and can't buy, even if it produced in your home town? And don't even get me started on education, the commie progressives tool of choice.
So, yes, healthcare is Darwinistic - except for the fact that in pure Darwinism the lowest on the totem pole get to be extinct, and here in the US they get free healthcare that's better than most other people in the world get no matter how it's paid for.