With all the brouhaha about Medicaid and demands that healthcare is a “human right,” it occurs that healthcare in America is Darwinistic. Those contributing greater value to society have a higher probability of having good healthcare. Those who don’t - don’t. This is Natural Selection of those members of the species providing value back to the species.

As I’ve noted several times over the years, modernity is getting in Darwin’s way. No wonder we have to put warning labels “Do Not Eat” on cans of spackle…

The serious question is this: if we continue blocking Natural Selection… then what? I’d offer DEI and LGBTQWERTY as examples of “then what” when you FA with nature and FO.

Remember the old TV commercial for frozen peas or something?

“It’s not nice to fool Mother Nature”

… and perhaps fatal to civilization…

Of course, healthcare is not among the enumerated powers, so every nickel spent on it by the Feds is an unconstitutional usurpation of powers reserved by the States and NOT delegated to the federal government.

For Portland readers, that means it’s illegal.

Rather than whine about Medicaid, the whining cohort that also is chanting about democracy, law & kings, should demand an end to the kingly usurpation and abuses of powers not delegated to the Feds, as abusing those powers are acts against democracy and law.

Want to cut the $37T debt? Stop the Feds from doing stuff the Feds are not allowed to do… or amend the Constitution to delegate the authority for it and raise taxes to pay for it.

Share