In This Dimension

What a concept! The more you earn/have the better the service you can afford. That's why rich people get good lawyers and doctors, live in low crime areas and have children accepted in the Ivy League Universities as a legacy admission.

Of course there's more to it than money or power, it has to do with politics. If a politician thinks he or she can garner votes they otherwise wouldn't get by supporting or passing legislation that's not quite Constitutional, what do you think their decision would be?

As I wrote previously this year (https://jacksotallaro.substack.com/p/defense-dollars-and-diplomacy) the enumerated powers are pretty specific about what the feds are allowed to do. Typical of politicians, they haven't done it, passing laws, creating government departments and agencies that are not and never were part of the enumerated powers.

Show me where health care, retirement funds, gun control, using an enumerated power that is supposed to regulate interstate commerce to determine what you can and can't buy, even if it produced in your home town? And don't even get me started on education, the commie progressives tool of choice.

So, yes, healthcare is Darwinistic - except for the fact that in pure Darwinism the lowest on the totem pole get to be extinct, and here in the US they get free healthcare that's better than most other people in the world get no matter how it's paid for.

