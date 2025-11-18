Anyone who has spent any time at all amongst African-Americans in locker rooms, clubs, listening to their music, or just walking down a street, knows that the most oft-used word in their vocabulary is the word that kicked-off the entire “hate speech” nonsense, and for which anyone not a POC will be prosecuted and may be imprisoned.

Which means application of the law is based on the color of one’s skin.

This is a complete violation of the Equal Protection clause of the Fourteenth Amendment, as well as of the Free Speech clause of the First Amendment.

For the party wandering around whining about “muh democracy” to ignore and reject free speech , the foundation of our republic, essentially the foundation of Western Civilization, in order to appease a shrinking minority group using that same word hundreds of times per day in all forms of discourse is, of course, absurd.

And it is past time for America to stop putting up with this anti-Constitutional nonsense.

Law unevenly applied is not law. It is authoritarianism.

Share