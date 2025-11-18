In This Dimension

Jack Sotallaro
6h

It is just as reprehensible use the words "dago" or "paddy" or "greaser" as it is to use the "N" word. These words have no place in general conversation. The fact that a person is a member of a nationality or a specific race does not authorize them to use the pejorative aimed at their group. You're absolutely correct, if it's wrong for me to say, it's wrong for you and everyone else to say.

At the bottom of all of this is the fact that there is no such thing as hate speech. Therefore, use of any of these "unacceptable" words should not be "illegal." You still have to deal with the response of the person or persons to whom you directed the word, but that's civil and not criminal.

