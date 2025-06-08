Illegal alien Mexicans and their (maybe) legal buds are taking selfies of lighting cars on fire in Los Angeles intersections while carrying around Mexican flags. I guess this is how they show they want to be in a free and prosperous country under law. GTFO.

With our overwhelmingly-elected new president just getting permission from the judges (who incorrectly think they run the Executive Branch) to enforce laws that have been on the books for decades, those here illegally are having a hissy fit about being threatened with, or experiencing, being sent back to the country whose flag they parade in MY country. GTFO.

The National Guard is – again – being deployed to Los Angles. GTFO.

Parading YOUR flag in MY country?!? Screw that. If that’s your flag, that’s your country. America is NOT your country. GTFO.

I guess this is the new assimilation - break the laws of the prosperous, law-abiding (well, except for Democrats) country to which you decide to (illegally) move so you can escape the law-breaking, corrupt, crime-ridden, poverty-stricken, no-rule-of-law shithole country you’re from… and do your best to re-create in MY — great — country the conditions that caused you to leave YOUR — shithole — country. We believe in the rule of law. Well, except for Democrats. If you’re not going to obey OUR laws in OUR country, GTFO.

Ignorant people will say Americans are being “racist” or “xenophobic” or “hard right” to want OUR laws enforced. Hardly. Nobody cares what color your skin is - Black, Brown, Yellow, Red, Chartreuse…. It’s THE LAW. “Nobody is above the law.” GTFO.

Who wrote our current immigration law? The “Liberal Lion of the Senate,” Mr. Waitress Sandwich himself: Teddy Kennedy, Best Supporter of Women, 1969. Now these same liberals yakking constantly that “Nobody is above the law” are demanding ILLEGAL ALIENS ARE ABOVE THE LAW. GTFO.

Newsflash: WE DON’T WANT YOU HERE. GTFO.

Tip: If you’re going to carry the flag of some other country, GTFO.

In Colombia, the conservative candidate for prez has just been shot in the head. The left on parade. If they don’t get their way, law or no law, they get violent while shouting “No one is above the law!” Yet … Jacobins. KKK, Antifa, BLM, ALL are lefties… Political violence is a lefty phenomenon; always has been. We just rejected another lefty president. We DON’T want lefty policies or people. GTFO.

We just need a complete separation of the civilized world from the people of the global south and ALL non-Western cultures as none of them support the law. GTFO.

It’s The West and the Rest. And the Rest can GTFO.

Share