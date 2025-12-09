In This Dimension

John Vezmar
12h

Today’s global environmental trusts and movements are stuffed with cash — rich beyond their wildest dreams, as are their elitist leftist Democrat political partners, policy enforcers and business friends who slyly drained billions of taxpayer dollars from John Q. Public’s pockets.

Utility companies, along for the government subsidy ride, spread the hideous wind turbine killing machines manufactured with China’s 1,195 coal fired power plants.

Across hill and dale, our nation’s avian population is “saving” the planet with their lives, our nation’s forests, too, are lost to summer wildfires.

Bill Clinton’s Northwest Forest plan saw to that.

The Biden regime’s environmental “experts” spent four more years inflicting costly wildlife damage at sea by killing whales with their marine-based wind turbines.

Fortuitously, President Trump’s common sense cavalry arrived on November 5, 2024.

Today fossil fuel is again flowing through our nation’s energy pipelines. Government subsidies for EVs and renewable green energy scams have been cancelled. Perhaps the summer of 2026 may even see the National Forest Service get back to scientifically managing our forests instead allowing wildfires to rage for months.

Remember this: all Democrat inspired legislation does precisely the opposite of whatever it claims it will do — as proven by Biden’s record high gas and energy costs.

