Two interesting – competing – stories in the news today, both having to do with climate and the green nonsense.

On the one hand, we have this. A buncha morons planning to use American tax dollars to deprive Americans of… food. Who needs food, anyway? Oh – did I forget to mention that these morons are congressdopes? My bad.

Is the earth getting warmer? No one really knows. Just as no one knows what caused the Medieval Warm Period that increased global farmland tremendously, and the food our elites now want to destroy, and no one really knows what caused the Maunder Minimum, during which fairs were held on the frozen River Thames in London, and ice skating was done on the Zuiderzee.

What we DO know is that killing thousands of protected birds of prey, millions of bats and tens of millions of insects (bat & bird food, and pollinators for human food – what do the elites have against food, anyway?) with 14th-C power technology (windmills) or by covering the land with solar panels so that nothing, including food, grows there… is all the rage amongst the worst class of elites ever to walk the earth – and their ignorant, ill-educated, useful idiot (Democrat) voters.

And we DO know that the US Navy recently did a deep-ocean temperature check in the Atlantic and found the deep sea far colder than the “warming” models causing all this absurd ruckus predicted – so they just altered the readings, and abracadabra! Heating!

And we DO know that sending China billions of dollars to make solar panels – using coal-fired, CO2-spewing plants to generate the required electricity for said manufacturing and turning the plains of Chile and other countries into poisonous sinks from which lithium is extracted to create car batteries that spontaneously ignite into fires that cannot be quenched and which burn down your house ... somehow is the foundation of “saving” the planet (that seems to be doing just fine, thank you very much).. is more than a tad bit stupid, but, hey, they’re elites!

(Tangent: Why are we doing our best to reduce the (no longer an enemy since the USSR fell) Russian economy through oil sanctions, but also doing our best to improve the (enemy) Chinese economy through transferring millions for solar panels? Does this make - even a little - sense? No.)

But, wait, …!

And then there’s this OTHER piece that says one hemisphere is… wait for it… “rapidly getting colder” much faster than the other… Why? Well, because core heat is dissipated through the ocean and the Eastern hemisphere – the one with the African and the Middle Eastern and European and Asian land masses (the Old World…) - acts as an insulators to prevent heat loss from earth’s molten core.. and the Western hemisphere (the New World) is basically the Pacific Ocean. Yes, we’re cool.

And you thought global heating was because of your Suburban or NatGas range in your single-family home in your suburb. LOL. Or cow farts. LMAO!

Nahh… it’s because NO ONE wants those other continents – not even the planet, itself. If the global warming freaks were serious, they’d be working on a plan to remove Africa, Asia, Europe and the Middle East, rather than cover up the sun (which produces the energy by which – food – grows…). Think how much more peaceful the known universe would be!

Icing on the cooling planetary cake!

Which is just as, if not more so, intelligent than all this nonsense about killing cows, killing birds, killing generating capacity, killing farmland, killing food, and killing actual temperature readings.

But, hey! They’re elites! And elites always kill.

Who do you think has driven humanity’s wars from time immemorial? Farmers? Plumbers? Electricians? Mechanics? Adults?

… Elites.