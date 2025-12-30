If we enforced our immigration law and got rid of all these scammers…

If we enforced the enumerated powers and quit spending on things not authorized to FedGov:

Foreign aid

Education

Housing

Etc…

If we GTFO of the UN & let those 189 countries hate us for free…

If we GTFO of NATO, which became obsolete in 1992, now DEFENDS authoritarian European countries & the UK, rather than defending AGAINST long-gone Soviet authoritarianism, and is nothing more than the taxpayer-funded marketing arm of the American Military-Industrial Complex…

If we enforced our immigration law & sent home every illegal alien welfare mooch here …

If we quit playing cop, babysitter, and rich uncle to every Tom, Dick, & Harry country on the planet…

Would we even need the income tax…?

Here’s a suggestion: Obey the Constitution and enforce our laws. Become - again - a country with a federal government of limited, enumerated powers.

… as we are designed to be.

Leave those trillions in our pockets where they were earned and belong, and we’d be amazingly prosperous, happy, secure, free….

… we’d probably even return to replacement-level fertility as young adults again could afford a family and a home in which to raise the kids.

All it takes is to obey the rules.

Why is that too much to ask?

