Agree fully with everything you say! The enumerated powers define everything FedGov should do. The overreach is horrendous! If we leave the UN, Turtle Bay can become the holding facility for deportees awaiting transportation (or tent camps in Arizona with bologna sandwiches and pink underwear). The UN is nothing more than a holding tank for anti-American, anti-freedom commissars who want our money but not our system.

Certainly leave NATO. Write treaties with countries like Poland and Hungary, but the rest, with their 3rd world invasions and incipient inclusion into the caliphate need to go their own way.

Round up every illegal and deport immediately. That's not only border hoppers, it's English, and Irish, and other Northern Europeans who overstay visas. Every illegal. Stripped of everything of value and sent back where they came from.

Get rid of the "temporary" income tax. There are other ways to raise money if FedGov needs it, but they shouldn't need it.

Obey the law. Obey the Constitution. Celebrate our 250th anniversary by going back to what got us here in the first place!

