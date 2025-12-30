Government Legitimacy & the Income Tax
If we enforced our immigration law and got rid of all these scammers…
If we enforced the enumerated powers and quit spending on things not authorized to FedGov:
Foreign aid
Education
Housing
Etc…
If we GTFO of the UN & let those 189 countries hate us for free…
If we GTFO of NATO, which became obsolete in 1992, now DEFENDS authoritarian European countries & the UK, rather than defending AGAINST long-gone Soviet authoritarianism, and is nothing more than the taxpayer-funded marketing arm of the American Military-Industrial Complex…
If we enforced our immigration law & sent home every illegal alien welfare mooch here …
If we quit playing cop, babysitter, and rich uncle to every Tom, Dick, & Harry country on the planet…
Would we even need the income tax…?
Here’s a suggestion: Obey the Constitution and enforce our laws. Become - again - a country with a federal government of limited, enumerated powers.
… as we are designed to be.
Leave those trillions in our pockets where they were earned and belong, and we’d be amazingly prosperous, happy, secure, free….
… we’d probably even return to replacement-level fertility as young adults again could afford a family and a home in which to raise the kids.
All it takes is to obey the rules.
Why is that too much to ask?
Agree fully with everything you say! The enumerated powers define everything FedGov should do. The overreach is horrendous! If we leave the UN, Turtle Bay can become the holding facility for deportees awaiting transportation (or tent camps in Arizona with bologna sandwiches and pink underwear). The UN is nothing more than a holding tank for anti-American, anti-freedom commissars who want our money but not our system.
Certainly leave NATO. Write treaties with countries like Poland and Hungary, but the rest, with their 3rd world invasions and incipient inclusion into the caliphate need to go their own way.
Round up every illegal and deport immediately. That's not only border hoppers, it's English, and Irish, and other Northern Europeans who overstay visas. Every illegal. Stripped of everything of value and sent back where they came from.
Get rid of the "temporary" income tax. There are other ways to raise money if FedGov needs it, but they shouldn't need it.
Obey the law. Obey the Constitution. Celebrate our 250th anniversary by going back to what got us here in the first place!