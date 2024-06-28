Holding steady over time, the people do not care about the hoax of “climate change.” Asked by Gallup what is “The Most Important Problem,” two percent of respondents replied “Environment, Pollution, Climate Change.”

Two percent.

This is of a piece with global national concerns, as noted here. “Climate Change” is the “top priority” of no nation.

For those wondering how Western Civilization, boasting “self-government,” can have these results while upending energy sources to the detriment of their society, spending trillions of taxpayer dollars both present and borrowed from a future lacking representation in those taxing and spending decisions for this hoax, destroying economies, jobs, manufacturing and futures, join the club.

How, exactly, can this be?

Let’s look at the Gallup poll on Americans. America has a population of about 336 million people. Two percent of this is 6.7 million people. Each of our 435 Congressional districts contains about 772,414 people. So that two percent agreeing that “climate change” is a “Most Important Problem” represents about nine congressional districts, or two percent of the House of Representatives. If we are generous and spread that two percent as a simple majority of those in a district, we have – at most - 18 districts supporting this idiocy.

To call this “self-government” is laughable. To think it is “our” government choosing to impoverish us in the fantasy that wind and sun can provide a foundation for modernity and is the choice of those they are hired and paid to represent is absurd.

How, exactly, nine or eighteen of 435 Congressional districts are able to destroy our current economy and future prosperity is an unknown. Unless, of course, ours is not a “government of the people, by the people, for the people,” which, quite obviously, is where we are.

This is not where our form of government allows us to be. So why are we allowing it?

One can say that the “experts” know best and we proles must submit to their expertise. But ours is not a government of, by and for “experts.”

One can say that we choose these people to govern us and they must vote as they think best. But we don’t choose them to think, we choose them to represent what we think. No one should care what they think; that’s not their role. And we – 98 percent of us - whose role it is – think “climate change” is not a problem.

This two percent is not just a bunch of rubes. It’s a consistent value. As noted here before, the trope that “97 percent of scientists agree…” is nonsense; it’s 1.6 percent, or about …two percent.

We are allowing ourselves to be governed by “representatives” ignoring our representation, mis-spending trillions of dollars of our money, indebting our future and our children, destroying our jobs, homes, comfort, transportation… because two percent believe this hoax.

Perhaps you should contact your congressman and pretend he or she cares about what you, not their major donors, think.

Share