Globalists Require the Erasure of White Men
Recognizing “anti-whiteness” for what it is; it has nothing to do with black and brown people…
The absolute failure of the political right to link purposefully-uncontrolled and illegal immigration across the entire West, to the globalist need to excise white men from civilization - the only cohort in history that ever has stood-up for liberty - is appalling.
Even Trump and Farage and Meloni aren’t making this case and it is as plain as the nose on one’s face and as critical to a free and prosperous future for humanity as the head on your neck.
What do you think is the purpose of the political establishment’s daily-stated demand to get rid of white men, “white superiority [accomplishment],” and “whiteness?” Let’s not be childish and pretend it’s about raising up other cohorts… it’s about removing the only serious obstacle to global tyranny.
The ONLY path to globalist one-world government is right over white men. For the same reason, the only cohort who can stop this coming one-world government is… white men.
We’d better recognize this and get our act together before all our descendants live under tyranny.
Choosing not to stop the anti-white campaign is choosing not to stop global totalitarianism. They are linked at the brain stem.
Exactly. White men achieve. Achievement isn't praised by the Left. Lack of achievement is blamed on others.