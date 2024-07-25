The absolute failure of the political right to link purposefully-uncontrolled and illegal immigration across the entire West, to the globalist need to excise white men from civilization - the only cohort in history that ever has stood-up for liberty - is appalling.

Even Trump and Farage and Meloni aren’t making this case and it is as plain as the nose on one’s face and as critical to a free and prosperous future for humanity as the head on your neck.

What do you think is the purpose of the political establishment’s daily-stated demand to get rid of white men, “white superiority [accomplishment],” and “whiteness?” Let’s not be childish and pretend it’s about raising up other cohorts… it’s about removing the only serious obstacle to global tyranny.

The ONLY path to globalist one-world government is right over white men. For the same reason, the only cohort who can stop this coming one-world government is… white men.

We’d better recognize this and get our act together before all our descendants live under tyranny.

Choosing not to stop the anti-white campaign is choosing not to stop global totalitarianism. They are linked at the brain stem.

