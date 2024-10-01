In This Dimension

This should be mandatory reading for every politician and political candidate. With few exceptions, most politicians appear to be ignorant of their constitutional responsibilities and their duty to honor and execute them.

America is not over, no matter what the elites do. It is what each one of us do that matters. Should we all decide to rescind our citizenship? Should some red states secede from the union? It just depends on whether Trump wins or not..... if every American that understands something about the Constitution taught another American about it, we'd have a headstart in overcoming the tyranny. It really is up to us and our decisions/actions.

