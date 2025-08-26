In This Dimension

In This Dimension

Jack Sotallaro's avatar
Jack Sotallaro
17h

A little over the top today, however still worth the read.

The message is there, the intent is there, however I disagree when you indict all women just because those women in power are part of the problem. There are plenty of women who are on our side, who support, help, nurture, and protect the alphas you correctly say we need.

Alphas, like anyone else, do better when they have a father and a mother. Those women are not only needed to provide life, they're needed, along with a father (man) to complete the child and make him or her ready to take on the world.

Europe is, as I've also been saying, done. The UK is done. The only part of Europe that may be salvageable is Poland, and we're arming the hell out of them.

American men have a history of not taking bs from idiots. Although there's a clear divide between men (conservative or classic liberal) and the soy boys, it isn't deep enough to justify violence yet. Read Schlicter's 2nd American Civil War for a pretty good analysis of what will, unfortunately, eventually occur unless Trump is just the first of a capitalist line of Presidents who actually believe America First is not a suggestion.

We must protect the America that won 2 world wars, that put men on the moon, and all the other things we've done that no one else could.

The binary choice is America as it was or no freedom in the world. I don't know if our people can be made to understand that, or more importantly to act on it.

God willing the USA will survive to see the 500th anniversary.

