This short video is a message that is inarguable. That it is from a foreigner should make it all the more important.

Globalists loathe we American men as we, among all nations and peoples, are more than willing and able to kill them off and go our own way. We have been since the start. It is becoming more obvious daily that the latter cannot be achieved without the former. Why? They refuse to leave us alone.

Hungary? Perhaps, but ultimately seems to lack the will and certainly the tools and, perhaps, the national mythology to inform them and lead their way back to a freedom they sacrificed to a feminized, collectivist, globalist cult in living memory. We soon shall see if they have the balls to stand-up to the women, both male and female, running the EU. Hungary also lacks borders that can easily be defended against invaders. We have the tools, the national character, the foundational mythology, and the two biggest oceans on earth.

And we still have men. Can this be said of anyone else? Not really.

The rest of the Anglosphere isn't even worthy of discussion, let alone defense or support. Outside the Anglosphere? Perhaps Argentina, Italy and El Salvador. Depends on their men. Other than these few countries? Empty space.

THIS is what the Great Replacement is about: Replacing independent American men with soibois, illiterate and incapable brown and black immigrants, faggots (as my diminutive British Shakespeare professor in college once said in an aside, “Isn’t it terrible what we’ve allowed them to do to the word “gay”?”), islamofascists willing to do the bidding of our own globalist fascists (Democrats: birds of a feather) in destroying us, our women, our children, our families, our culture, our freedoms, our history, our national origin mythology – that foundation on which America became great and still stands; the foundation the globalists, islamists and Democrats must destroy in order to succeed in their goal of destroying freedom.

America has all the natural resources we need, the fertile lands and inland waterways and coastal ports we need, everything we used to become the great nation and economic powerhouse we have always been. No one else has these. Trump’s tariff wars are demonstrating to everyone with eyes to see: we don’t need them – they need us.

As long as we have men, these things will matter. If we lose our men to the current leftist dystopia of feminism, faggots, trannies, and a culture that not only accepts but prides itself on anti-evolutionary parasites, our resources will not matter and we will lose.

Beta Testing

The globalist project is being beta tested in Europe – the globalists are winning… Europeans are failing the test.

Thousands of men in the streets, but no cops afraid of the stairway at night? Solzhenitsyn:

And how we burned in the camps later, thinking: What would things have been like if every Security operative, when he went out at night to make an arrest, had been uncertain whether he would return alive and had to say good-bye to his family? Or if, during periods of mass arrests, as for example in Leningrad, when they arrested a quarter of the entire city, people had not simply sat there in their lairs, paling with terror at every bang of the downstairs door and at every step on the staircase, but had understood they had nothing left to lose and had boldly set up in the downstairs hall an ambush of half a dozen people with axes, hammers, pokers, or whatever else was at hand?... The Organs would very quickly have suffered a shortage of officers and transport and, notwithstanding all of Stalin's thirst, the cursed machine would have ground to a halt! If...if... We didn't love freedom enough. And even more – we had no awareness of the real situation.... We purely and simply deserved everything that happened afterward.

Europe is not following a path to success as their illegitimate governments (no un-free government is legitimate) takes away knives (from defenders), guns (from defenders), speech (from defenders), and political parties (from defenders). Removing the intellectual and physical tools of defense proves that European leadership has no desire to defend Europe and Europeans, their own past, their own culture, or their own future.

The terminal demographics of every European country show that the people… don’t give a damn.

Why Americans ever sacrificed our own men for a free future for those not believing in their future enough to populate it is a question for future historians; if there are any and if any remnants of Western Civilization remain to study.

This ought not surprise: Europeans have been killing Europeans since there have been Europeans. The Long War (1914-1945) removed all of their alpha males, leaving that evolutionary niche wide-open for the savages their women are importing from S Asia and N Africa to replace the absent alpha males. The only period of peace in Europe of even a half-century in the three-and-a-half centuries since Westphalia (1648), was 1945-1991, when Europeans were sandwiched between the Warsaw Pact and NATO. The instant the Pact dissolved? They went back to killing each other.

That women – and for decades Europeans have chosen women lead them, a task for which nothing in a million years of evolution has selected or prepared women – are importing alphas is simple evolution. Women want their genes to be passed-down the generations and will choose the roughest, toughest, most-intolerant, most-capable men to do so. This is why women never stop fighting with each other; it’s why “mean girls” cliques exist; it’s why girls in high school chose the “bad boys” and thuglife. This is evolutionary and is NOT going away.

European men can grow up to fill their evolutionary niche, kill and kick-out their competitors for European women... become alpha… or their competitors for women and families and children and the future – will defeat and annihilate them, and Europeans will be just over and done.

The men of the Iberian Peninsula once eradicated their muslim competitors: Reconquista. Do they have the men to do so again? If not... the continent will turn in its entirety unfree, misogynistic, dangerous for women and children… as it now is progressing toward at an astonishing and accelerating pace with the full and complete acquiescence, even encouragement, of its leadership.

Europe, of course, will ignore the destiny they and their women have chosen. They WILL be overrun by barbarian savages for two reasons: They lack the frontier/independent mentality – and history – of "leave me alone or I'll kick your ass until you do," and the tools for said ass-kicking. We - alone among nations - have both. But these matter ONLY when put to use.

We are pretty far down the road of our freedoms and liberties being destroyed, or subsumed by license, by lethal “medical” intervention, by government enthralling us to the bondage of “pandemics,” debt, illegal immigration, and taxes to sustain programs for which none of us voted... or want. And by allowing women to set our priorities.

Since primates evolved over a million years – 67,000 generations – ago, females have had a critical and irreplaceable purpose: bringing new life into the world, birthing the future. Nothing in natural selection has selected women for the use or projection of force; to allow them into a role for which they are not evolved is to ask to hold back the tides.

George Washington expressed concern that Americans would forget that government is force. Said he, “Government is not reason, it is not eloquence –it is force! Like fire, it is a dangerous servant and a fearful master!”

“Government is force.” Women cannot project force onto men. They cannot hold their own against men. They cannot be free without men or the laws that only men can enforce. Only men can govern, project force, understand its use and its consequences, and protect women and children: the future. Just because a few women decided a century ago they did not want to be women is no reason to turn civilization over to them… to destroy. Allowing women to set policy they cannot enforce is phantasmagoric – a fever dream.

Liberty is not license. The anti-evolutionary idiocy of the entire gay/trans cult is but licentiousness driven by the weaponization of empathy and compassion that is downstream from suffrage. Gay/Trans insanity must be put back in the closet or eradicated. Homosexuals serve absolutely no positive or evolutionary purpose and cannot be allowed to set, or even to be involved in policy-making. They are nothing but undesirable parasites on the family, the community, the economy, education, the body politic, and our future.

People talk without understanding of “tolerance.” At no time in history has tolerance defeated intolerance; intolerance always wins. Lacking the force to be intolerant, the weak demand tolerance. This is to demand surrender of the victor before the fight; this will never happen. Why do you think the most intolerant people in America – Democrats – demand ‘tolerance” from the adults other than to get us to surrender before a fight the left cannot win intellectually or physically?

The Question It All Comes Down To

Do WE “love freedom enough?” If not, our current course will lead us to the extermination the Globalists have planned for us. If we do, it is getting late to tack to an alternate course.

We have the foundation in our national mythology, our starting point as a nation and as a people. We have the tools required to set a new course on behalf of ourselves, our families, our children, our nation. Our future.

Those tools work only when put to use.

Do we men “love freedom enough?”

We certainly are capable of killing them off and going our own way. As with every major disagreement in history – independence, slavery, tyranny – some things only can be resolved via killing the enemy in numbers great enough for them to quit the field.

Are we ready to do so?

Or do we continue to pretend that voting harder will ensure a different result?

It’s getting late. Perhaps Trump is enough.

Tick Tock.

