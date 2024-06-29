Europe may figure out, or already may have, that another Reconquista will be required for Western Civilization to remain on the continent. But it’s probably already too late, what with a decades-long birth dearth and millions of anti-Western antagonists embedded across European societies by global anti-national elites who, somehow and ignorantly, believe they will survive this.

Huntington was right. But our betters knew better… Oops.

Question for NATO:

Will an attack on French institutions of government by Muslim denizens of France (doubtless aided by funding from Biden/Obama via Iran) initiate an Article 5 response? If not - why not?

Article 5

The Parties agree that an armed attack against one or more of them in Europe or North America shall be considered an attack against them all and consequently they agree that, if such an armed attack occurs, each of them, in exercise of the right of individual or collective self-defence recognised by Article 51 of the Charter of the United Nations, will assist the Party or Parties so attacked by taking forthwith, individually and in concert with the other Parties, such action as it deems necessary, including the use of armed force, to restore and maintain the security of the North Atlantic area.

Nothing in Article 5 requires the attack be State-on-State or that it come from without or that it be by “uniformed forces;” simply, “an armed attack.” Joining the French government in resisting an “armed attack” by Muslim terrorists “to restore and maintain the security of the North Atlantic area” is the specific, textual responsibility of NATO. And far, far more within its responsibilities than going halfway around the planet to attack Afghanistan, a country decidedly NOT in the North Atlantic…

Think how many weapons Biden could sell – how many good manufacturing jobs he could create, by getting involved in yet another European war! Biden so much as told the world in the first debate Thursday night that selling weapons was his guiding light to funding his war:

…by the way, all that money we give Ukraine and weapons we make here in the United States. We give them the weapons, not the money.

Biden’s FY22-23 pitch deck to senators to fund his war on Ukraine.

Maybe just a “minor incursion” would do the job, as Biden instructed Putin in advance of Putin’s invasion following his oft-announced “red line” of Ukraine joining NATO, and as Gorbachev was promised in 1990 by, essentially, all of Western Europe - who now are fighting Russia in rejection of their own assurances - at the cost of hundreds of thousands of lives?

Declassified documents show security assurances against NATO expansion to Soviet leaders from Baker, Bush, Genscher, Kohl, Gates, Mitterrand, Thatcher, Hurd, Major and Woerner

At any rate, Western Civilization is under attack – again – by Islam. As 1,300 years ago, France will need to step-up. Whether they still have the will to do so is an unknown.

As the attack on Western Civilization broadens, for whatever reason – say a civil war in France – the security infrastructure of the West will have two choices: act or fail to act.

The West and its millennia of rights, freedoms and progress will continue or fall based on that choice.