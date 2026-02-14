France
Let’s Review; Some Things Never Change
The Seven Years’ War (called the French and Indian War in the colonies) lasted from 1754 to 1763, forming a chapter in the imperial struggle between Britain and France called the Second Hundred Years’ War.
By 1756 the wilderness war for control of North America that erupted two years earlier between France and England had expanded into a global struggle among all of Europe’s Great Powers. Its land and sea battles raged across the North American continent, engulfed Europe and India, and stretched from the Atlantic to the Mediterranean, Indian, and Pacific waters. The new conflict, now commonly known as the Seven Years’ War of 1756-1763, was a direct continuation of the last French and Indian War.
Works on display include photos and objects, introducing President Ho’s [Ho Chi Minh] revolutionary activities in different places in France, such as Sainte Adresse Town, Gobelins Street, and Compoint Alley.
There, sitting beneath apple trees and French autumn skies, Ayatollah Khomeini waited. No soldiers. No government. Just a microphone, cassette tapes, and a message that would travel across borders and stir a sleeping nation.
PARIS -- France, which refused to allow U.S. warplanes to cross French territory en route to Libya, criticized the United States Tuesday for setting the stage for a new ‘chain of violence’ with its bombing raids.
The groundwork was laid quietly. Douglas Bravo, leader of Venezuela’s militant Communist faction, returned from exile in France with a mission: to plant revolutionary cells within the military.
In this provocative and brilliantly researched history of how the French have dealt with the United States, John J. Miller and Mark Molesky demonstrate that the cherished idea of French friendship has little basis in reality. Despite the myth of the “sister republics,” the French have always been our rivals, and have harmed and obstructed our interests more often than not.
France, a newly Muslim country, has always done what was best for France, not anyone else. When they helped us in the revolution, they did because it would hurt their mortal enemy, England. The French believe they are superior to everyone else, yet they folded like a Wal Mart lawn chair when Hitler came knocking. At the end of WWII, German civilians were asking for surplus metal to make plows and start rebuilding their country. The French asked for chocolate.
Same as it ever was, and they still seem allergic to showers and baths. Cologne is not hygiene.