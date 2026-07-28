The linked post is an excellent comment on the disaster we have allowed to metastasize in government.

Somewhere along the way, many of the people elected to represent us stopped living like us. They don’t stand in the grocery store aisle wondering if they should put something back because the bill got too high. I see it in my store, people have a limited budget and sometimes have to put a product back they wanted. That’s reality.

The problem is scale. As implemented in America, government by the people can work for a town hall in a village. It can work when those chosen by the people, as noted in the post, live among and are known by the people. They have skin in the game.

It cannot scale. Certainly not under current regulations. Scale means cost.

In a small town in New England or Wyoming, everyone has skin in the game. No one in DC has skin in the game. To expect them to act differently is to expect to hold back the tide.

The capture of government by corporations and unions - by any collective organization - is the problem. Inevitably government becomes “of, by and for the corporation/union.” Rationally, the people striving for office cater to those who provide the funds to reach that office. People complain about Citizens United, when all that did was to level the playing field. Getting corrupting levels of money out of campaigns means getting collective money - corporations AND unions, PACs AND super-PACs - out of campaigns.

Is there a fix to this? Of course. Get back closer to the people. Get closer to having skin in the Game.

How? Prohibit campaign donations by other than the individual voters of the office being contested. And enforce it with prison terms twice the length of the term of the office being contested. A person who can vote for an office can donate to campaigns for that office. A corporation or union cannot vote, why should they be allowed to donate?

If someone, say, in New York, donates to a Senate candidate from New Jersey, that donor goes to prison for 12 years without possibility of parole or early release for any reason. If a corporation donates to a candidate, the entire board is imprisoned. If a union donates .. ditto. Can we track these donations with current technology? Yes. Then we must do so. Or we are not serious.

Increase the penalties for illegal donations. We are seeing thousands of ActBlue donations from single elderly person living on social security. Imprison the entire executive team at ActBlue, they are responsible for the actions of their organization and must be held accountable for transgressions. If they fail to track their own donations, that’s their failure; their problem. Hold them accountable.

Repeal the 17th amendment, which, along with Lincoln’s destruction of the 10th, destroyed the federalism on which America was founded and was designed to function. To expect our operating system - the Constitution - to work as designed when two of its major legs have been cut out from under it is just stupid.

The problem is that the above will require amending the Constitution, and that will never happen again. Uber-corrupt (Blue) states will never agree to reduce their power; not-quite-so-corrupt (Red) states will deny workable changes for the same reason. Corporations will never allow the legislators they - let’s be honest - own, to vote to reduce the power of their lobbies.

People will say that candidates won’t be able to raise the amount of money necessary to reach office. Bummer. I guess they’ll need to knock on doors with a resonating message. Rates for television advertising, already going out of style, likely will fall to meet the ability of campaigns to pay - or advertising will migrate entirely to the internet. So?

We have the ability to bring government back under control. What we lack is the will. Complaining about our own lack of will in reforming our own government is as stupid as women voting for the open borders, anti-ICE, decarceration party… and then complaining about being raped.

We the People are being raped by legislators WE re-elect at rates over 95%. If we can fix this and choose not to, it’s hard to take seriously our complaints.

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