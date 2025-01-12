Discussions are heating up over water in CA. Not just to fill reservoirs intentionally left empty by the government during fire season, but to supply water for families, workers, agriculture and industry.

Without more available water, California will not recover.

The conventional wisdom is that CA lacks the water necessary for its needs. This is false.

California has plenty of water. It’s just criminally-badly managed.

Californians refuse to build reservoirs. The population has more than doubled since they built their last reservoir, and they’ve been tearing-down dams for Neolithics and fish.

As for the fish, the idiotic removal of the Klamath Dam, ostensibly to save fish, resulted in more fish being killed (it seems the “experts” got it wrong..).

And maybe someone can help me understand how our increasingly post-religious, post-Western Christendom society can concern ourselves with the “…spiritual … sustenance” fish “provide” to Stone Age peoples, fish that the “experts” just killed in the hundreds of thousands responding to tribal demands, and can’t figure out why they died… “experts.” 🙄

Whatever the answer to that question, CA removed just under 100,000 acre-feet of water storage. That’s about 33 billion gallons.

In 1957 a CA state water plan was created. It provides fascinating reading.

At the time, the estimated statewide water requirements were 19.0 million acre-feet (MAF) per year for agriculture, which they estimated would ultimately peak at more than double that amount, 41.1 MAF per year. The total urban and miscellaneous use per year at the time was 2.0 MAF per year, which they estimated would eventually quintuple to 10.0 MAF per year. In all, California’s mid-century water planners intended to build infrastructure capable of delivering to farms and cities 51.1 million acre-feet per year… This is a fascinating statistic, because this ultimate goal, set over 65 years ago, would easily deliver water abundance for California’s farms and cities today. … Californians have not invested in significant new surface storage in nearly 50 years. There is plenty of runoff that could be captured. According to data compiled by the California Department of Water Resources, over the 10-year period from 2011 through 2020, 180 million acre-feet of rain fell each year in California on average. This rain either evaporates, percolates, or eventually makes its way to the ocean.

What happened? Why does CA lack water today? Why are many of the thousands of square miles of the best farmland on earth laying dry and fallow?

Environmentalists. Democrats. The Left. (This is the same cohort aborting their kids, not getting married and not having children. Why the childless are allowed to vote on policies for future generations is a puzzlement…)

CA releases trillions of gallons of water for a baitfish (an invasive species that doesn’t even belong here; that may not even be a species, let alone an endangered one, of which only 6 might remain), a fish that is a “poor swimmer” (so Darwin is weeding it out, right?), a fish one no one cares about but the anti-civilization cohort, while some of the planet’s most arable land lies fallow and goes to weeds and dust.

Want less-expensive vegetables, fruits and nuts? More agricultural jobs feeding and employing more people? Provide water to CA agriculture instead of an invasive, poor-swimming, useless 3” baitfish.

And the management of water systems is left up to people incapable of making direct, hard decisions due to empathetic distractions to losers coming across the border or living in the streets, or evolutionary errors referred to as “LGBTQ.”

The state is screwed as long as decisions by water execs are based on anything other than water, not spending time & money on things having nothing at all to do with water.

The inestimable Ms Nickson summarizes the issue of water thusly:

Let’s just put it this way. Ever since the 1970's, all innovation in water management was stopped, and restrictions, interruptions and began. There is more than enough water for all the cities, all the farms, ranches, trees, rivers and fish times 50. But, instead, de-development. Ever since the 1970’s the American economy, and therefore the world’s economy has been run on debt, via vicious financial instruments. Without the digital boom? We’d be lost. And by the way, it’s the liberals in San Francisco and Los Angeles who voted for these measures. Engineers, ranchers, farmers bring legislators up to their regions, point out the catastrophes both current and about to happen, including the fire threats. The legislators agree, go back to Sacremento and vote lock step with the Sierra Club. When reached, they say, “sorry, I’d lose my seat.” So what happened in L.A. is straight up karma. They literally voted for their own demise. Repeatedly. For decades.

The latter is harder to change than the former. But returning LA or CA to the city or state it was 60 years ago under Pat Brown(D) will never happen. It’s too far gone. Its voters are too mal-educated, its public unions (that did not exist in CA’s heyday) have too much power, and the overriding embedded political ideology prohibits it.

Those awaiting a return to CA greatness are dreaming. This fire is more likely to push-out the tax base, as I wrote yesterday, than to cause the political change necessary to prevent California becoming Cuba. In fact, the government’s reaction to these fires is more, rather than less-likely to Cubanize CA. The tax base will leave, the welfare population - California leads the nation in poverty - will grow, thousands of people will be added to the homeless, crime - particularly by illegal aliens who now will find work even harder to come by - will increase.

California is governed by idiots. This doesn’t seem capable of changing. It was a great place to grow up in the 1950s-1960s, but - today - it’s a great place to be from.

Share