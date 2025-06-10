In This Dimension

And if all that fails, then shoot them?

I agree we should not shoot rioters with lethal weapons unless their violent act warrant it. Throwing concrete at a cop is one thing, throwing it through a window is another.

With the number of gas masks that are being found in LA, tear gas may not be a good dispersant anymore. There are other means that are not lethal. Use them. A lot.

And, again I agree that Brennan and his ilk should be arrested, tried, convicted, and sent to prison. There is more than enough precedent to move on this. AG Bondi should move on this quickly, even if only to show her intent.

I'm concerned with the possibility of the Guard or Marines having to violently suppress the riots. I know it's legal, however it's a moral quandry for the troops and their officers. Many they'll be acting against are citizens, and may not be the perpetrators of violent acts that justify the military response.

Yes, I know they should know better than to be involved in these kinds of situations, but most don't think these things through. They're reacting to their feelings, not the facts.

And enforce the laws. All of them. To the fullest extent. You're correct, immigrants shouldn't expect a penny from us. Biden and his administration did commit felonies by allowing the wholesale invasion of the US by illegal aliens. Indict, arrest, try, and imprison them.

And most of all, I can do nothing but agree with you when you say:

"Bass, Wu, Newsome, every mayor and governor and city council of a “Sanctuary city,” if government believed in the rule of law, already would be in prison. Why aren’t they?

If you are living in a country in which men choose which laws to enforce, and on whom, you are living under an authoritarian government: the rule of man.

When all laws are enforced equally, as written, against all those who break the law, then - and ONLY then, are you living in a free country under law.

How do you want your children to live…?"

I want my children to live in the land of the free and the home of the brave.

