An increasing call by the adults to use lethal force against the protestors(D) is not right. An individual dropping or throwing a chunk of concrete at a cop - assault with a deadly weapon - oughta be shot right there, but generalized protesting, even when mostly peaceful violent, cannot be met with wholesale killing of protestors.

I do not want to live in a country where the government shoots protestors. With that precedent, what happens the next time a commie enemy of law, liberty and freedom, like Obama, is elected?

And Pam Bondi needs to get off her ass and start arresting people, beginning with those who have ADMITTED to felonies: Brennan, Clapper, Holder, Hilary… then move on to other lawbreakers: Obama, Lerner, anyone violating the Hatch Act, etc.

Most of us can understand Bondi taking time to build cases against some of our enemies, but… geez… Brennan & Clapper have admitted - under oath - to felonies… arrest them.

If she still needs time to build bigger, stronger cases against others, throw them in the DC gulag, don’t charge them, keep them in solitary for a couple of years… remember what I said about precedence?

If the totalitarians at the top acting against the rule of law aren’t arrested, the message it sends to the idiots(D) in the street results in exactly what we are seeing in Los Angeles.

Bloodshed in the streets won’t help us. Enforcing the law will.

Cops, Guard & Marines need to do some serious head-banging, fill up the jails, and fill some C17s with illegal aliens, strap a parachute on them & airdrop them over their home country. Just throw them outta the plane.

And anyone parading the flag of another country needs - immediately - to be deported thereto; their “due process” was waving another flag…

Wade into these idiots(D) with nightsticks, not paintballs & rubber bullets. Drop cargo nets over them from choppers, gather them up and throw them out.

And, OBTW, if we want to get the illegals out of OUR country, we can start by enforcing all of our immigration laws: NO immigrant, legal or illegal, can be a drain on the public fisc. No welfare. No medicaid. No food stamps. Not a plugged nickel. That is the current law…

Stop paying them and they won’t come.

Enforce e-verify. Arrest 100% of the Board of Directors of any company hiring illegals, and of every NGO paying for pallets of bricks to be dropped off for the violent fascists of Antifa.

When a person identifies him/herself as an illegal when registering for school, going to the hospital, signing up for Little League (requires a birth certificate to prove age), getting a drivers license… arrest them and THROW THEM OUT.

America either is or is not a nation under law. Laws matter ONLY if they are enforced. Rutabaga R. Biden and Moron Q. Mayorkas committed 20M felonies. Arrest them. Prosecute them. Put them in prison.

Bass, Wu, Newsome, every mayor and governor and city council of a “Sanctuary city,” if government believed in the rule of law, already would be in prison. Why aren’t they?

If you are living in a country in which men choose which laws to enforce, and on whom, you are living under an authoritarian government: the rule of man.

When all laws are enforced equally, as written, against all those who break the law, then - and ONLY then, are you living in a free country under law.

How do you want your children to live…?

