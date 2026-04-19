In This Dimension

In This Dimension

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John Vezmar's avatar
John Vezmar
16hEdited

“No Western European political party can vote to attack a muslim country and ever again be re-elected.”

Correct.

The second reason is that Great Britain, France and Germany have enjoyed long and fruitful trading, financial and business relations with Iran.

You may remember the brouhaha in the late 1980s when Germany provided Iran with uranium enrichment centrifuge components, drawings and specifications. Nothing like helping the “enemy” to acquire weapons of mass destruction when big money is in play.

But, above all, there’s no greater dichotomy nor paradox than women and feminists supporting Islam. It’s insanity.

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Jack Sotallaro's avatar
Jack Sotallaro
17h

You make a powerful case for removing the vote from women, so what's next? A move to repeal the 19th Amendment when the people you're looking to take the vote from are 52% of the population? Your theory may be correct, however I don't believe your solution has a chance. I agree with your facts, they're powerful. You just need a vehicle for repeal that can survive. I don't know that one exists.

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