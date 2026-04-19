Too many Americans, including the Trump Administration, are missing why NATO nations refused American requests to use our own bases and to overfly their countries to reduce the common enemy: terrorist Islam emanating from Iran.

Being unable or unwilling to see outside the psychological container of Western complacency described in The End of History (we won, we’re “obviously” the “best,” everyone wants to be like us, yadda yadda yadda), we blame the governments of Spain, Italy, France, Germany, the UK, etc., for being selfish, cowardly, not wanting to get caught up in another war, etc.

All of these assumed excuses miss the entire point of what Europe has done to itself.

The lack of participation has one reason. It is an implicit acknowledgement by the European governing class of two conjoined, momentous, civilizational events.

The first of these has been a long time coming. European leaders are admitting that their political world no longer can sustain resistance to islam. No Western European political party can vote to attack a muslim country and ever again be re-elected. Because politicians in democratic systems prioritize re-election above all else, including their own people, cultures and countries, these governments have fallen to islam.

The second, and related reason is this: these governments are acknowledging that they lack both the law enforcement capability and the will to enforce Western law - their own laws - against these barbarians. And these are not “radicalized” muslims as some will complain; they are plain old vanilla every-day muslims. Even the far-left Atlantic understands this.

The reality is that the Islamic State is Islamic. Very Islamic. … But the religion preached by its most ardent followers derives from coherent and even learned interpretations of Islam.

So many barbarian, 7th-Century muslims have been imported to Europe, sharia courts across these countries have become so ubiquitous, the crime and lack of punishment so overwhelming, that the sheer weight of numbers of these savages now prevents these Western governments from being able or willing to enforce either their own laws, or their militaries being willing or able to enforce international laws against terrorism, laws the mullahcracy has been violating for half-a-century. Or to protect their own people.

This is implicit today. How long before it’s explicit, before sharia courts, food, dress, behaviors not only commonly exist but displace Western law, before they throw your gay neighbor and your dog off the roof? Not long.

The President of Austria recently said in a speech

And it is not only Muslim women, all women can wear a headscarf, and if this real and rampant Islamaphobia continues, there will come a day where we must ask all women to wear a headscarf – all – out of solidarity to those who do it for religious reasons.

Europe doesn’t have enough cops to arrest these barbarian criminals, rapists, murderers... and lacks the will to shoot them down and bulldoze their infrastructures (mosques, halal stores, etc.) as their forefathers shot and destroyed the far-less uncivilized and less-brutal NAZIs.

In short: they don’t want to stop islam as doing so would be too electorally destructive, and even if they did want to, they can’t because they lack the manpower to protect themselves, particularly to protect their future, the most important people among us: their women and girls from whom all of our futures emanate.

In short: the tacit admission by NATO governments that they cannot stand against Islam means that they have fallen to it.

Against also means For

When we see these gaggles of women and feminized men out prancing around the streets, fighting, throwing bricks, protesting against Israel and America and for the savages who perpetrated September 11th, March 11th, July 7th, 10/7, and a score of similar violent attacks, and finally doing what must be done to Iran, we fail to acknowledge what these women - and ALL of these protests are led by and in the majority peopled by women - are protesting for.

Protesting against A means supporting its opposite: Z.

These women are protesting for:

Being stoned to death for extra- or pre-marital sex

Being beaten to death for dressing and wearing their hair as they like

Being beaten by their husband for any assumed infraction he can dream up

Being executed for being a rape victim

If a virgin, being gang-raped before execution because virgins somehow pollute the afterlife

Killing all human beings not submitting to the savage barbarism that is Islam

This is what these women are protesting for.

Which brings us to the foundational problem, an issue known to leaders for millennia, known to classical Greece and Rome and Europe, acknowledged and so taught via the mythology used to instruct in all pre-literate societies across all time and cultures, the reason Pandora, Eve, Brunhilde - those mythical figure that introduced evil into the world: all are female. Women not only cannot sustain a society, they will destroy any society in which they are given political voice. It was Ms. Merkel who kicked-off the muslim destruction of Europe, if you’ve forgotten.

This is evolutionary. It will not, because it cannot, be overcome by customs, law, and policy. Women are empathetic because empathetic females have been selected for hundreds of millennia to raise the next generation, and raising kids requires empathy. Men have been selected for force, to protect, defend, provide against obstacles.

Enfranchising women means prioritizing women and the weaponization of empathy over the force required to create and maintain a civilization. It is women, and only women, who are the reason today’s woke Democrat party and its open borders and lack of punishment and lack of accountability exist.

A woman drives her car into a lake, killing her own children. Women protest post-partum depression! rather than acknowledge her as a particularly heinous murderer of her own children and demanding her execution or imprisonment as the law requires. Empathy.

A murdering thug or rapist is excused from punishment but he didn’t have a father! And he rapes and murders again. Empathy.

A thug beats to-death a ninety-year-old veteran and is not incarcerated he’s only a child! Empathy.

We open our borders to let in the filth of the world and they murder and rape those of far more value to any society than they but they just want a better life! Empathy.

The cost of Empathy

Settled science.

As is often today being pointed out, Europe became the civilized place it was until five minutes ago because they acknowledged evolution, natural selection and genetics by executing about one percent of the male population every year, removing the violent, criminal genes from society and the gene pool. They bred violent men out of existence.

Europe refuses to execute anyone nowadays as they import savages.



Pop quiz. Do these governments and subjects actually think state-sponsored execution, amputation, throwing gays off rooftops, whippings, beatings will not occur as they surrender their polities to that savage 7th-C cult?

Our refusal to continue this practice, to make our own society safe - especially for our women and children - is why our societies are becoming more violent - and will continue to become more so. And it is due to the enfranchisement of women and their weaponization of empathy.

Preserving - saving - Western Civilization requires turning-away islam again, a repeat of the Gates of Vienna, of Reconquista. Islam and the civilized world, and all progress in morals, behaviors, science and technology cannot co-exist.

Un-feminized men know this. Women can’t abide it.

Suffrage OR Civilization; a binary choice.

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