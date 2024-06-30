Swinging between hilarity and WTF did you expect?, the gender wars follow the essentially lunatic nature of the multiculti crowd, the “Queers for Palestine” crowd, and every other leftidiocy that has escaped the asylum and now is colonizing the wild.

Here’s a female TikTokker whining that some man walked in on her as she was topless in the Women’s locker room at her gym.

She pays for membership at this gym. The gym has a gender bender policy: use the facilities of the sex you are or pretend to be.

She didn’t know this? Seriously? We’re supposed to believe that she was ignorant of something so evidently important to her that she recorded & posted a video of her psychological trauma?

But – and more to the point – the odds are overwhelming that this woman votes D. Nothing in the article indicates or implies she’s married; 77% of single females vote D, among with 60% of married women. Ya get what ya vote for. “Good and hard.”

And we’re supposed to feel sorry for her? Or take umbrage with an adult woman who found herself exposed by a policy she probably voted for? LOL.

She’s whining about the implementation of the policies she likely votes for every time she casts a ballot.

It’s like women voting for no-cash bail, or to defund cops or decarcerate thugs and then complaining about being raped.

Multicultis are the same

Self-declared “multiculturalists” bang-on about the West being the root of all evil, that other cultures are far better… and then are appalled that an Iranian woman (a non-Western culture) is beaten to-death by Iranian (non-Western) men in an Iranian street for showing her hair, demanding Western mores from non-Westerners.

It doesn’t work that way… Stop me if you’ve heard this: It’s their culture.

Simply put, “multiculturalists” … aren’t.

A “multiculturalist” thinks the entire world must conform to Western mores & behaviors while attacking Western Civ.

A multiculturalist understands and accepts other – multi – cultures: if you’re woman in a strict Islamic country and you bare your hair, wear a bikini, go outside without a male chaperone from your family… you’re gonna get thumped. It’s their culture.

Sexuality

The whole “Queers for Palestine” nonsense is the same idiocy and could be solved with a few plane tickets.

Doubtless, the queers would find it horrific when they landed… on the street… after being thrown off a building. It’s their culture.

These people are so spoiled and entitled by a Western Civ that they reject, but that, for reasons of pure decadence has coddled their fantasies, that they have no grasp on reality. And they vote…

If the West wants to survive it’s going to need to re-adapt to a reality it left years ago.

· One’s sex in immutable · No mammal is “non-binary” · Men are bigger and stronger and have greater lung capacity than women · While homosexuals should not be put back in the closet, no mature civilization would celebrate those consuming the finite resources of that civilization yet who are unwilling or unable to participate in ensuring the future of that civilization by procreating. · Behaviors that the culture has rejected for millennia… were rejected for a reason. · Sitting in a cube creating masterful PowerPoints instead of birthing and raising children is of negative value to the community, the culture, the civilization.

It’s the feminism, Stupid

All of these are a result of the feminization of society.

There’s a reason no matriarchal, feminized society is present in the historical record.

And if we want those things that are unique to Western Civ to continue, to be present in any future record, the West must de-feminize and re-feminine itself.

· Human rights · Women’s rights · Children’s rights · All tangible and intangible (moral) progress of the past 5,000 years

Or we, as the babies women are refusing to have, will simply cease to exist, having been demographically replaced by those beating women to death and throwing gays off of buildings.

It is past time to replace fantasy with reality.

