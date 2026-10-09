In This Dimension

In This Dimension

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
Oct 12

A culture that treats motherhood as wasted potential teaches contempt for the work that makes its future possible. Marriage, children, and stable households deserve material support and public respect, especially from politicians who constantly invoke women’s interests. Protecting those interests also requires confronting Islamist coercion wherever it threatens equal citizenship, religious liberty, or women’s safety. Tolerance becomes surrender when officials excuse abuse as cultural difference. The answer is a confident Western society that defends individual rights while making family life attainable and valued. Women should never have to choose between personal freedom and a culture that respects their commitment to raising the next generation.

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Shrinking Violet's avatar
Shrinking Violet
Oct 13

Brilliantly well put. EVery woman should be required to read this and ponder its lessons. They won’t of course.

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