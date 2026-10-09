If evolution = survival of fittest (it does), and if natural selection enhances traits valuable to the species (it does) while eliminating undesirable traits (it does), and if evolution applies to cultures & civilizations (it does), and if evolution = progress: more efficient use of resources (it does), then exactly what is the evolutionary message to the human species of a civilization that brutally keeps women silent & invisible, yet now is in the process of quickly displacing Western Civilization, mostly, perhaps solely, based on the votes of Western women?

It’s not men voting to support the invasion of the death cult that is islam across the West, nor is it men voting to support “Oh, that poor…” fatherless gangbanger, imprisoned 16-yo murderer, decarceration, defunding cops, open borders (“They just want a better life!”), woman-destroying “trans” idiocy, etc. Every vote for the left for which women in the majority vote is to make society more dangerous, less prosperous, less free, and less of a culture into which any sane person wants to bring a child and start a family.

“Multiculturalism” accurately can be summarized as misogyny and slavery. How many rights under islam do women have? None. In which ideology are women beaten to death for personal choices? Islam. Who ran the west African slave trade? Islam. What ideology still enslaves and sells human beings? Islam.

This dichotomy is unintelligible.

Young women are the strongest advocates for gender equality and demonstrate the greatest fear about the erosion of their rights.

Nothing on the planet will create the “erosion of their rights” more quickly than their own votes.

Yet the majority of women vote for the “party of multiculturalism:” Democrats.

The gender gap in voting reached historic proportions in 2024, with women favoring Democratic candidates by 12 percentage points while men supported Republican candidates by 8 points. This 20-point gender divide represents the largest gap recorded since systematic tracking began in 1980.

Does feminism result in a better use of the only resource who can create humanity’s future: women? No.

More fit to survive? Obviously not.

Or is decidedly non-feminist islam out-competing a civilization that has “freed” women not to be what women have, for hundreds of thousands of years, evolved to be: wives, mothers, helpmeets? Yes.

Islam seems not to squander women as the sole resource keeping their civilization alive as wives and mothers. Are they savagely brutal about this? Yes.

Yet islam is displacing Western Civilization across all of Western Civilization.

It is islam, not the West, populating the future. Is this really what women want as they vote for slavery and misogyny?

As of 2025, U.S. Muslims—particularly immigrant communities—tend to have larger families than the national average. While the overall U.S. fertility rate hovers around 1.6 children per woman, Muslim women have an estimated fertility rate near 2.5, with those in prime childbearing ages averaging closer to three children per family.

“The future belongs to those who show up.”

Does islam totally suck as a savage, violently misogynistic, barbarous, low-IQ, inbred, terrorist “civilization” completely lacking in human (and women’s) rights? Yes.

Is islam a brutal medieval theocracy death cult that has accomplished nothing and is out to kill everyone else by “divine right?” Yes.

Has islam defeated every Christian nation it has entered, displacing or murdering unbelievers? Also yes.

Do women vote for muslim candidates? Yes.

The West is squandering the resource that is what women evolved to be, their primary evolutionary purpose to and for the species: those same wives and mothers keeping alive Western Civilization, barely, with the females of no Western nation reproducing at anything close to replacement fertility.

The West is squandering the only resource allowing civilization to exist.

For what? A cubicle? Another tax slave? An additional income allowing a home to be sold at the cost of two, rather than one, income? Working 30 of 40 hours a week to pay another woman to raise her kids… if she has any … and if she hasn’t killed them?

Women in the West – and only the West – today have the freedom to show who they really are, and it seems that who they really are is as has been described since classical times. Eve & Pandora, the bringers of evil & chaos, were female for a reason.

Now they have entitlement and arrogance to prove we’ve been right all along, through the many millennia in which the West rose to be the most advanced, freest, most prosperous civilization in human history.

Judging by their constant whining about men, their overuse of SSRIs, their documented unhappiness as they remain husband-less and childless in their newfound feminist “freedom,” they, too – perhaps – are beginning to understand their priorities are wrong. This is just one of a trend growing rapidly across social media. Here is another.

Having listened to tales of strong and independent girl-bosses, she poured her best, most fertile years into self-realization in a masculine style instead of a feminine one—a family haven. She bet on her career, accumulating property and a hundred unnecessary higher educations, and now, having achieved all that, at 35 she suddenly realizes: it's time to look for a husband and have kids. Finding a suitable man for a family will now be much harder for her: her best years are already behind her, and the pool of those she is willing to consider, given her hypergamy, is ridiculously narrow. Listing all her credentials on video, she sincerely believes she has become better. The reality is that most men don't give a damn about all these female achievements—and men themselves have written about it directly in the comments under her video.

Women created this “empowered woman” culture against our advice… and they hate it. Why? Because it’s anti-woman. And women finally are figuring this out.

What is more important to any civilization than its women? Nothing. Our civilization is allowing women to squander themselves …. why?

Their priorities are civilizationally wrong.

Perhaps the West can evolve before it is displaced, bridging a gap: freedom for women to be free, secure, prosperous and safe in dress, relationships and walking out of the house not in a sack accompanied by a male family member or being executed for the crime of being a rape victim, with the concomitant recognized and fulfilled duty to be wives and mothers, too? And to be silent in politics and leadership and force, things for which they have never been selected or have evolved to understand in hundreds of millennia of human evolution?

Islam vs the West is a zero sum contest.

Judging by the votes of Western women, it is a contest Western women want to lose.

Western men cannot afford to let them.

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