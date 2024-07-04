In This Dimension

In This Dimension

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
kathy's avatar
kathy
Jul 9

Dementia patients never know they have dementia unless told. My friend in a nursing home for a year now and in a wheel chair still thinks she is going to move back home and live alone and drive her car and be fine. She can barely find her way back to her room after meals 3 times a day. She doesn't have the mental capacity left to REALIZE how incapable she is. Neither does Biden.

The Democrat leaders WANT to keep Biden in office for the very reason you said. He is cover for Obama's third term. Many Dem voters are aware of this and OK with it. Democrats don't care about laws and that pesky Constitution. They're proud of putting one over on the rest of the country by giving Obama a third term.

I hope they run Biden again. I just hope they aren't capable of ENOUGH VOTER FRAUD to elect him. They can't elect him honestly. They didn't the first time either.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Alexander Scipio
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture