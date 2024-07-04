It’s entertaining that the enemedia keeps telling us DementiaJoe has “decided” to stay in the race while simultaneously reporting he “doesn’t get” why people think he’s incapable of holding the office.

The latter kinda explains the former, no?

The guy can’t understand why people think that, just because he can’t finish a sentence or hold a thought, not being able to complete a sentence or hold a thought just might be disqualifying for the toughest job in the world.

Pro tip: if an obviously - to the world - demented old man can’t understand why people think he’s demented and senile and incapable, his opinion might not be the one to rely on in deciding who is the candidate for the DNC.

The DNC, after all, is selecting the candidate for whom half the nation will vote. Don’t they sorta owe it to their party and their country to be in on the decision, rather than leaving it to a senile old man, his power hungry wife, his corrupt brother and his bagman-cum-methhead son?

Yup. They do.

The DNC knows this. Why are they playing-out this charade?

Because they know Joe never has been acting President, never will be acting President, and they want to keep Barry Fundamental-Transformation Obama at the helm.

They’re lying to their donors, their voters, their media, the entire world… to continue their demanded destruction of liberty.

Way too many Americans are falling for this lie, as they’ve fallen, for over four years, for the enemedia lie that Joe is up to the job.

These voters awoke to the “Joe is safe and effective” lie about 90 seconds into the “debate.”

When will they awaken to this one?

