I’ve noted often that Europeans love killing each other. It seems their favorite pastime.

Twice in the 20th Century they all tried to kill each other. The only 45-yr period of peace in Europe from Westphalia (1648) to today was when European nations were sandwiched between the forces of the Warsaw Pact and the American-led, -commanded, -armed, -staffed, -salaried NATO.

When the Pact collapsed with the USSR, Europeans immediately began killing each other in Yugoslavia. Now it’s Ukraine. It’s what they do.

In all of the above, America stepped-in to stop them. At this remove, and watching Ukraine, one wonders, Why bother?

So imagine my shock when the leaders of the EUrinal protest against Trump pursuing peace instead of war. Yawn.

Europeans LOVE killing each other. Even more than they like making babies - which is just weird. Fine. It is what it is.

So let them buy - with their money, not mine via USAID and foreign aid for which no foundation exists in the Constitution… all the weapons & ammo they want.

I’d offer to have them call me when it’s over, but I don’t speak Arabic and that seems the future language and (un)civilization of the useless demicontinent. And, frankly, I just don’t care.

But for Americans to worry (and spend) more on peace in Europe than Europeans worry & spend is just dumb.

They’re adults. Treat them as such. If they want to kill each other, well, this is the same cohort that plans & demands global depopulation.

They can start at home. Without our help.

