Trillions of dollars are being invested in America right now by global tech companies moving their R&D and manufacturing to - or back to - America.

Why? Tariffs.

Exactly as planned.

While decoupling from Red China has led much of the “reshoring” news, many of the high-tech companies planning to invest hundreds of billions in America’s work force are American and European companies.

On the one hand: Good. I’m trying to figure out whether I care if all of Europe’s tech jobs come here. With only illiterate and illegal immigrant workers in the European workforce in about one generation due to Europe’s chosen baby dearth, and only windmills “powering” their “energy” grid, pretending Europe will - or even can - continue manufacturing first-world products or providing first-world services, or farm at-scale to feed themselves … is just that: pretending.

The jobs will come here sooner or later, so why not now?

I might care about Europe destroying itself, but that’s what its voters have chosen with their liberal welfare programs, mass immigration, and far-below-replacement fertility.

As Mencken noted decades ago,

Democracy is the theory that the common people know what they want, and deserve to get it good and hard.

… joined at a more academic and historic level by Prof Hoppe, in Democracy. The God that Failed…

Europeans are getting what they’ve voted for. “Good and hard.” And their feminized democracy is killing them, their history, their culture, their future.

They could choose more babies, but with feminism and without a belief in their own future, that won’t happen.

And, who am I to preach colonizing Europe? Africa seems to be doing that just fine.

I guess “colonization” is another thing only Turd World Neolithic peoples get to do, right?

Back to the American economy.

Do we need foreign markets for products & services provided by American companies? I’m not an economist, but our huge negative trade balance kinda suggests other countries aren’t buying our stuff, anyway. So.

And all the world’s customers seem to be in America, right? That’s the flip side of our trade deficits. And if people overseas want to buy products and services from American workers at formerly-European companies, good. We need the jobs, home-buying, and family formation the income will provide.

As I noted in an earlier post,

I really don’t care if the Chinese or Vietnamese or Germans have jobs and can buy stuff. Nor should I; those are issues for their governments.

A chicken-and-egg problem exists, of course: if foreigners lack jobs, to whom will Americans sell our stuff?

Well… increased jobs here will provide more American consumers, and - who knows? - if Germany and the UK stop destroying the choices of their voters, if the Supra-government of the dictatorial EU breaks under the strain of Europeans demanding liberty (could happen…) maybe those governments will wake up and smell the freedoms being pushed globally - not just in Europe - by Trump, Reform, AfD, Meloni, Milei, Romanian voters… and there’s lotsa room & resources in Canada…

On the other hand … when all the jobs are here, when all the R&D and manufacturing (and distribution), and agriculture-at-scale are here… it’s a safe bet that our Congress will find a way to increase their bribes from the increasing number of companies and corporate lobbyists, that these lobbyists will do their best to advance corporate welfare and the ongoing strip-mining of America’s Middle and Working classes… as FedGov continues destroying our future. Remember Mencken and Hoppe, above…

This won’t come only from D politicians. Red state agricultural lobbies will continue demanding the government buy their foodstuffs to give away (unconstitutionally - foreign aid is not among the enumerated powers) to the Turd World, ensuring ever-more Turd Worlders and, like a Pharmafia refusing to cure diseases, but only treat symptoms and “vaccinate” to ensure customers-for-life, BigAg will keep demanding to feed those who, through custom, tradition, culture, indigenous political systems… i.e. choice… have chosen to be unable to feed themselves.

While I agree that competition is good, and that international competition is not bad, competition must be fair to exist at all. Like a man pretending to be a woman on the volleyball court, nothing in international trade today is “fair” to the American worker or economy … or our future. But the globalists don’t want fair competition, they just want serfs. Which is why they loathe Trump: he’s leveling the playing field.

If the globalists could move all jobs to the Turd World, they’d happily do so. Why? Because no Turd Worlders ever overthrew tyrants. Only white people ever have done this. So they’re replacing white people in the First World in defense of their autocracy.

Why do you think Covidiocy seemed to spare Africa - fewer lethal injections, far less focus on mitigation…?

Why do you think ongoing - call it what it is: “Replacement…” mass immigration from the functionally illiterate global south has become the ideal of the globalists?

One look at where the left governs and destroys our cities and you know without a doubt they aren’t importing Turd Worlders because they care about them..

Europe is toast. They’ve chosen their path. America has neither need nor desire to change Europe’s choices. But we do need to change ours.

Which is why we elected Trump.

Share