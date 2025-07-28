The entertaining thing about europeans whining about the new world of pay-your-own-way (tariffs), is this: Europe has been living large off the American taxpayer since 1945. Corrupt politicians loved it. The Military Industrial Complex loved it. The Europeans loved it. And nobody asked the American workers …who paid for it all… if WE loved it.

We didn’t. And we don’t. And now that we have a president representing THE PEOPLE, we’re done with it. About time.

Post-WW2, the Marshall Plan was provided to rebuild a european continent that europeans had, for the second time in three decades – destroyed. We wanted to keep them from going communist with the USSR – itself a product of a deranged european named “Marx.” So American taxpayers sent over trillions of dollars from American workers to rebuild the european continent europeans had destroyed. We’re such bad people we built our own competitors…

Bretton Woods, 1944, actually pre-dated the Marshall Plan. In this genius move, America guaranteed global control of the seas for trade and shipping in exchange for oil pricing to be set in USD, which caused all countries to ensure they had plenty of dollars to buy the energy they needed. They bought these dollars by buying Treasuries – our debt. This, in turn, allowed the idiots in Congress, BIRM, to spend America into unpayable debt.

Then there’s NATO, the boondoggle of all boondoggles. The first duty of any government is the protection of its citizens. Taxes pay for said defense. But with NATO, the American taxpayer paid for the european defense – not the europeans. But what does that really mean? Well, money is fungible. If Americans pay for your defense, you are able to use your taxes to create an enervating welfare state and then gloat over your (appallingly bad) NHS, your short work hours, your long maternity and paternity leaves… while we fork over our hard-earned money to pay for your defense. Which really just means we are paying for your welfare state – because money is fungible, and the first role… you get the idea.

As to NATO’s role… well… it’s the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, right? But it has to go to Umbrellastand to find a war worth fighting? This makes sense – how? But! “It’s the greatest defense alliance in world history!” So what? Smallpox was the greatest disease in world history. Being big or huge or great or widespread doesn’t mean it’s a good thing. Ask anyone who has had to deal with the American teacher unions…

Interoperability of weapons and ammunition means that all the NATO countries have to buy American weapons – or start making weapons interchangeable with ours. But they don’t have to make too many, as American politicians will ensure the American taxpayer provides the weapons, ammo, missile, planes, pilots, tanks, tank drivers, infantrymen, GPS satellites, radios, helicopters, etc., that NATO uses. We call this “Foreign Aid” and it is unconstitutional on its face as none of the enumerated powers that limit the authority of the American federal government include redistributing American tax dollars overseas. It’s a grift, just as was USAID.

Part of this new deal with the EUrinal and the broad Van Der Lying is that they are to buy quite a large number of US weapons systems. This is good. It means they finally are saying (not “doing” – yet; we shall see) that they might begin paying their own way in defense. How this will turn out when the locals discover their tax burden is going to be Venmo’d to Lockheed instead of paying for their lattes is an unknown. Again, we shall see.

A foundational issue no one talks about is fertility, or who’s going to provide the soldiers to man the weapons, the farmers to farm the food, the consumers to buy the goods or the workers to manufacture and distribute them? Not a single NATO country has anywhere near replacement fertility. This begs the question I often put: What’s the point in defending a people who don’t believe in their own future enough to populate it? But I digress…

(If your answer includes the ridiculousness that illiterate, barbarian, violent and violently anti-western muslim imports will run the complex economies of Western Europe, I’ll LMAO while pointing out that they can’t read, won’t work long hours (I subcontracted a major IT project to an IBM cohort out of Cairo once…they had to stop to “pray” five times a day; this is not an efficient workforce), have IQs too low (below 115) to grasp complex societies, and that when the last white european lays down his tools and retires, no one will be left capable of keeping on the lights, keeping the roads and bridges working, the water, gas and electrical networks functioning, or the food grown, harvested and distributed. Europe will starve in the dark – probably in various small wars across the demicontinent. No other future is even remotely possible…)

Did supporting and defending europe make sense when europe was getting off its knees and sweeping up the rubble from War2? Probably. But they were done with that by 1965, when they began lecturing us about Vietnam – another european disaster, this time French – that our pols and MIC got us into. How? By lying. Tonkin Gulf and all that.

One of the big differences between 1963 (Tonkin Gulf) and now is that no thinking person any longer trusts the US Government; we did once. No Longer. Too bad. It’s something going around that seems to be catching. BREXIT, Scotland, Ireland, England, Netherlands, Spain, Catalonia, France, Alberta, Saskatchewan, and many other industrialized provinces and countries no longer seem to trust their government, either. And with the government-sponsored invasions by hordes of unassimilable savages intent on raping our girls (government doesn’t care), occupying our hotels (government doesn’t care), knifing locals in the streets (government doesn’t care), filling-up our schools with illiterates resistant to literacy (government doesn’t care – OBTW, my brother once taught Physics with the Peace Corps in Kabul – it can’t be done because actual physics causes disagreement with nonsense spouted by Mohammad… guess who wins those discussions in pick-any-muslim-country…), and about which Western pols are pretending they can do nothing, is just decreasing the remaining – very low – level of trust. It’s gonna blow sooner than later.

Hitler couldn’t find his way over to the UK, but Starmer and the Royal Navy can’t stop a buncha small boats? SERIOUSLY? Who believes that?

Why didn’t we pull the plug by 1965? Who knows? American companies were paying huge tariffs to send our products overseas – with the result that we sent few products overseas – while europeans, Japanese, Chinese, Oz, and everyone else on the planet sent their products here, free of tariffs, to undercut our own manufacturing, agriculture and services sectors.

But then American companies looked at the cost of labor, and the fact of free and peaceful oceans (thanks to the American workers), and said, WTF? I’ll move ALL MY JOBS overseas! So the world would produce stuff the American consumer would buy, while offshoring put the American consumer out of business. Great business plan right up there with the dot-bomb internet startup plans from the late 1990s… It doesn’t matter if stuff costs a few bucks less if your job went overseas and you have no income… If we want a First World country, we must pay First World wages… Trump – alone – seems to understand this.

Since 1945, the American taxpayer has paid to keep the seas free for the transport of goods and services, and the oil that runs the economies of every western nation. We have paid for the defense of those countries manufacturing and agriculturing goods and services they send here, tariff-free, while goods and services we provide get hammered with tariffs & taxes from the people we are spending our money to defend.

Ignorant “economists,” media morons and uneducated taxpayers yammer that these tariffs will destroy “free trade.” Yuk. Yuk. Reciprocal tariffs are “free trade.” Jobbing Americans with tariffs while being charged no tariffs on your stuff is not “free.” Thinking otherwise is yet another comment on the idiocy of the American education system and our appallingly bad (the lowest SAT-cohort in any college) “educators.” (Remember when we called them “teachers” and they could? Good Times.)

Trump just pulled the plug on this grift that’s been going on for generations, enriching the corrupt and enslaving the unrich. Raping the people who have been paying for it all – the American Middle Class.

Trump has given the middle finger to the establishment. It’s why we voted for him. It’s why his popularity continues to rise. It’s why the economy continues to improve from the last – communist, fake - administration that now looks to have been treasonous from beginning-to-pardon.

What ought to be the next step across Western Civ?

Easy: Pay attention to your people. Mimic Trump. Stop the grift. Grow your economies.

Make the West Great Again.

