They have no men to conscript.

No guns to arm their nonexistent men.

No ammo for their nonexistent guns for their nonexistent men.

The German army “trains” with broomsticks rather than their nonexistent guns.

The Brits figure their nonexistent men humping their nonexistent guns and mags empty of ammo can last about five days in a field they can’t get to.

Why can’t they get there?

The EUrinal has no intra-theater air transport (think C17) to move their nonexistent men armed with nonexistent guns loaded with magazines charged with nonexistent ammo, from the rear to the front, or from contact to contact.

EUrinal air forces have no air-refueling tankers, so their sorties to Russia will be one-way. But that’s OK. Without American AWACS, their pilots won’t have targeting or incoming SAM or bogey info, so not many pilots will be coming back. Nope. They’ll be giving their jets back to the taxpayers as they float to earth beneath their parachutes. At least they’ll be getting rid of many toxic white males in the cockpits…

Italy tells the midget in France pining for war, “Have fun! Don’t wait for us!”

And no artillery. Which side wins Industrial Age wars? The side with the most tubes. Oops.

Given a choice between losing a war the Euridiots demand, with all the embarrassment for the mean girls running their military establishments, and getting #10 or Elysee on the phone for a few nukes to drop on Russia (Nyah Nyah Nyah!), which will the mean girls choose?

I think we all know the answer to this.

Whatever.

Europe is irrelevant on the world stage at this point. This is by choice. And they’re the only ones ignorant of the fact.

You can get a helluva good latte Over There!

But you won’t find men or weapons or ammunition or systems to fight for the countries that Euridiots have been trying to crush for decades. Bummer, amiright?

And no one’s gonna die for the uber-failed “European Union” demanding the “right” to provide & provision illiterate, anti-Western, barbarian invaders to destroy these countries, anyway.

How’s that work, again? “You WILL house & feed & support these savages raping your country and your daughters because we said so… now come fight to defend us!”

Russia, China, USA all know this.

But if the mean girls running the EUrinal’s military forces demand to flush their countries down the sewer, they don’t need America’s help.

It’s time to finally kick the kids out of the nest. If some learn to fly, great! If many choose not to … that’s on them.

And with these governments jailing their own people for speech, for protesting the invasion of their towns and the rape of their daughters, and threatening to jail Americans for OUR speech, there’s little worth saving Over There, anyway. As JD Vance noted in Munich: “there’s not much Americans can do for you…”

And there hasn’t been for a long long time.

So long, Europe. It’s been good to know ya.

This is - NOT - America’s fight.

But, hey, you do you. Just don’t expect the adults to hold your hands.

