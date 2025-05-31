In This Dimension

Jack Sotallaro
Excellent article, better than I could ever write.

What this brings to mind is the physical tests we had to pass to join the NYPD. When I took the test in 1970, we ran laps around the dry-dock at the Brooklyn Navy Yard, and then had to climb an airplane boarding stairway, retrieve a weight at the top, and move the weight some distance from the stairway - testing our ability to rescue our partner if they were injured. The problem was NYPD was looking to recruit more women, so men had to move a 180 lb weight, however women had to move a 125 lb weight. Didn't make us 180 lb men feel very safe.

There isn't a job or a field a woman should be denied if she can do everything a man has to do to get the job. That's equality, and it should guide all our decisions. There's no skin color, or gender, or race, or religion that should prevent you from doing whatever you are capable of doing.

Until we return to that concept (or finally get to it) the US will never achieve it's potential.

