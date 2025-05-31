While an interesting piece, the writer completely misses a mark missed by far too many today. It is, however a mark that is rapidly gaining view by many, based on the increasing number of columns noting this miss.

Equality and Entitlement

Near his opening, he notes that, “Women’s equality in society and the workforce is both an important and positive occurrence.”

Firstly, women have neither sought nor gained “equality.” No “equal rights” group exists with equality as a goal.

The goal, as is evident by the demand for reduced standards for “equal rights” groups in order to attend, get hired, play, not get fired, etc., is superiority; the right to something gained by lowering standards to ensure the participation of that group.

Men are basically fair creatures: we want to compete - but we want to compete evenly, on a level playing field, under equal rules to choose those who can participate and to find out who is the best. The entire purpose of law is to ensure that level playing field.

So-called “equal rights” groups, whether based on sex, sexual preference, race, or perceived gender, demand the elimination of the level playing field and to “compete” using different rules because they cannot participate or compete using equal rules.

A cohort can pretend to equality all it wants. But until it competes under the same rules and standards, it’s just pretending.

This is decidedly unfair. Men recognize, and so reject this.

Because entitlement by identity - forced inequality - is the core of today’s Democrat Party, Democrats cannot gain, and will continue to lose men.

The Weaponization of Empathy

Secondly, women’s “equality” has weaponized empathy, the root of all current social pathologies across the west.

While this may sound harsh, let’s look at reality.

Among women voters, “Oh, that poor ….” seems to be the driving force in the voting booth and in policy-making and enforcement.

How has this played-out in society?

Those “poor illegal aliens” violating the law by the millions, filling to overflowing our schools, hospitals, housing, and prisons, while costing billions of dollars each year are also making our streets unsafe - mostly for the women worried about those “poor illegal aliens.” Yet these lawbreakers must be allowed in, regardless of the law. Enforcing the law against “those poor illegal aliens” is just mean.

Those “poor fatherless men,” similarly are overcrowding our prisons, assaulting teachers for the crime of asking them to put down their phones and learn; they are assaulting people in the street for no reason, while looting to destruction stores everywhere you look, and ensuring fast food outlets, retail establishments, and airport lounges are locations for uncontrolled, massive, childish brawls interrupting the commerce of everyone. But we must accept their behavior or we’re mean.

Those “poor educators” (remember when we called them “teachers” … and they could?) “are doing their best!” No one cares if an incompetent person is “doing their best” while failing at their job. But that’s mean.

Those “poor incarcerated thugs,” when released because “it’s not their fault,” continue as before in making streets and women and children unsafe. But if we keep our streets safe and vulnerable people protected by keeping these thugs in prison, we’re just being mean.

Those “poor trans people” must be allowed and encouraged to destroy the hopes and dreams - and privacy - of girls and young women. Refusing men in women’s sports and locker rooms would be mean.

Those “poor people offended by free speech” must be allowed to assault and jail people who, until yesterday, were accorded free speech. It would be mean to hurt the childish feeling of those who think feel that speech (or silence) “is violence.”

This may be the ultimate in the “mean girls” feminization of our culture and civilization - for we cannot survive without freedom of speech and thought. But if it hurts someone’s feelings, off to jail you go…

One can go on, but why bother?

Those hurt most by this refusal to recognize reality are those same women voting for it.

While I support women and girls demanding their privacy and their own sports, the fact is that men are winning trophies, scholarships and headlines in heretofore women’s sports, and forcing women in their locker rooms to shower and dress next to men, is a consequence of the votes of these same women. By voting for Democrats at rates over 60%, these women are experiencing the consequences of the policies for which they vote.

Which is why so many of these complaints are falling on increasingly deaf ears.

Mythology

Premodern peoples used mythology to explain their world and to teach their generations about it. For millennia, mythology was how traditions, ideas, cultures taught to their offspring how and why the world worked. That Eve, Pandora, and Brunhilde all are females is not an accident. Those figures, and what was taught through them, reigned for millennia.

Western Civilization

Western Civilization, our rights, traditions, morals, progress, and innovation, rose for millennia without the enfranchisement of women. It’s quite evident just from the few pathologies noted above - again, the core of the Democrat party - that we have been in decline since.

To conclude, “Women’s equality in society and the workforce” has certainly been important, but has been a net-negative occurrence.

Can this be fixed? Sure. Remove entitlements, use identical - equal - standards for all, and let the chips fall where they may. Whether this can be accomplished without disenfranchising women is an unknown, but probably an impossibility.

But true equality, and only true equality, can create an equal society, a politics bent on fixing problems rather than adjudicating participants, and can cause men to look again at the Democrat party.

